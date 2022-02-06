A new grant received by Adapt Integrated Health Care’s Mobile Crisis team will provide an opportunity for expansion.
The grant, obtained through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will allow for Adapt to not only add two additional crisis therapists and two crisis managers, but also expand its hours of availability, especially when it comes to assisting area law enforcement agencies with possible mental health crises.
With the added resources, four crisis therapists and four crisis managers, working in teams of two, will be available from 7 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, to help with the de-escalation of mental health situations when requested.
The Mobile Crisis team is employed similarly to law enforcement: if Douglas County Emergency Communications receives a call of someone in the midst of a mental health crisis, an Adapt Mobile Crisis team — a two-person team consisting of one counselor and one case manager — can be dispatched to assist local law enforcement or on their own if no law enforcement presence is required.
Calls the crisis teams typically are dispatched to include:
■ A person threatening suicide
■ Someone acting strangely or causing a disturbance
■ Family disputes which may require mediation or conflict resolution
■ Performing welfare checks
■ Distraught individuals creating a concern for the safety of themselves or others.
Adapt’s crisis team first began working directly with law enforcement through an agreement with the Roseburg Police Department, which launched its Crisis Intervention Team in 2018.
The partnership, formally forged in 2019, allowed the mobile crisis team to extend its outreach to agencies throughout Douglas County, as needed, to help in situations where officers, deputies and troopers may not be qualified to deal with mental health emergencies.
“A mobile crisis response allows us to provide front-line therapeutic support where and when it’s needed most, often allowing us to help resolve crisis in the individual’s home environment without having to use the hospital or jail to maintain safety,” Cheryl McDonald, a spokesperson for Adapt’s mobile crisis team, said in November.
