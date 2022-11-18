Douglas County residents are invited to join the nation in the Great American Smokeout and leave tobacco and tobacco-related products in their past.
Thrive Umpqua and the Douglas Public Health Network are hosting the annual event until Jan. 6, 2023.
“We hand out ‘quit bags’ that have awareness information and business cards to different stop-smoking programs, but no quitting aids are included in the bags,” said Jessica Hand, executive director for Thrive Umpqua. “We gave out about 40 bags last year at our office, at Mercy Medical Center and at Adapt Integrated Health.”
According to DPHN, nearly 7,000 Oregonians die each year from tobacco-related diseases and many others experience painful conditions and reduced quality of life. Douglas County also has one of the highest rates of smoking in Oregon when compared with other regions. Approximately 25.1% of adults smoke cigarettes, while in the state as a whole only 16% smoke.
“Recent surveys suggest that tobacco use, especially e-cigarettes and vaping, has significantly increased among Douglas County’s youth in recent years,” said Mitchell Kilkenny, DPHN’s tobacco prevention and education program coordinator.
Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Thrive Umpqua Office located at 556 SE Jackson St., or the DPHN office located in the Adapt lobby at 621 West Madrone St. to pick up their quit kit, make the pledge to quit tobacco and enter to win a $25 gift card to a local business.
“The good news is that most people in Douglas County who use tobacco want to quit,” Kilkenny said. “In fact, 70% of people who use tobacco want to quit or have tried to quit in the past.”
Resources are available to help youth and adults quit any form of tobacco or nicotine use, to take back their health, money and freedom from nicotine addiction, according to DPHN.
“We are also to be having some programs beginning in January,” Hand said. “These are five-week programs that offer education and more long-term supports and engagement. Everyone has their own path to quitting and we want to support any option.”
Local agencies coordinate in the Great American Smokeout effort so services are not duplicated and all interested people have the tools they may need to find success in quitting tobacco.
“I grew up in Roseburg in an impoverished household and my grandmother who helped raise me smoked cigarettes for over 60 years, I watched as her health declined,” Kilkenny said. “My grandmother was a sparky woman, who loved to work in the garden, travel and support her local church. However, in a matter of what felt like minutes, her health declined, and she was tied to her oxygen machine. She could no longer work in the garden she loved or support her local church, even walking to the refrigerator became a chore.”
The experience with his grandmother awakened a passion to support and improve the health of Kilkenny’s community by promoting programs like the Great American Smokeout.
“I work each day to promote tobacco prevention and education and build programs that work for the residents of Douglas County,” he said.
For more information about the Douglas County Great American Smokeout event, and to learn more about local tobacco prevention programs visit DPHN’s tobacco prevention education website. For free help to quit smoking, vaping, chewing or using any kind of tobacco or nicotine product, visit quitnow.net/Oregon or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
