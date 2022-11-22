Patricia Thomas was sleeping in her bed when gunshots rang in the Green neighborhood on Nov. 5. Thomas, 72, jumped from her bed and headed down the hallway as bullets tore through her home.
“It is not like fireworks, when you hear a gunshot up close, you know what it is,” said Thomas as she pointed out the path of the bullet.
Two stray bullets hit Thomas' house as members of Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Winston Police Department and Rosberg Police Department engaged in a shootout with Carlos Bernal. Bernal had been the passenger in a vehicle that fled from police and ultimately fled on foot, fired at police, attempted to scale Thomas' fence before running down the ditch toward a neighbor's home where he took two hostages.
“I called my daughter because I thought that a neighbor went crazy,” Thomas said. “After the shooting stopped, I was so scared I sat in my recliner in the living room in the dark and waited to see what was going to happen next.”
Thomas remained in her home and watched all the members of her cul-de-sac get evacuated to the end of the street, but no one from law enforcement checked on Thomas or evacuated her from the scene.
“I didn’t dare open my door, I didn’t know what was going on,” said Thomas. “I did fall asleep eventually for a little while.”
Roseburg Criminal Investigator Todd Spingath said he tried checking on Thomas on Nov. 6, but no one answered the door. He also noticed a business card from Douglas County Sheriff’s Investigations Lieutenant Kelley Bean on the door from an earlier attempt.
"This was an effort to check her welfare and to gain her consent to search her property for damage after locating a bullet strike on the exterior of her fence," Spingath said. He was able to get an interview on Nov. 8 and was able to document the damage.
Investigators with the Douglas County Major Crimes Team confirm they recovered physical evidence from Thomas' residence. Thomas said it was one of the bullets.
“(Spingath's) the one that traced it from outside and all the way through and he looked at the banking box and he said to that hole, has that always been there,” Thomas said. “That box never had a hole before and he found the fragment in there.”
One bullet traveled through Thomas’ fence and hit concrete footing. A second bullet traveled through Thomas’ fence, her wall, through a dresser in the guest room and into the wall behind which was the back wall of Patricia’s closet. The bullet continued through the door of the closet and ricocheted off the wooden dresser in Thomas' room just inches from where her head was resting on her pillow. The bullet traveled diagonally across the room and lodging in a box of papers.
“I am just so glad I didn’t have anyone in the guest room or they would have been hurt,” Thomas said. “And if I had waited a split second before getting out of bed after I heard the guns firing, that bullet would have probably killed me.”
Bernal surrendered to police around 2:30 a.m., according to Douglas County circuit court documents.
“Every time I hear a car door slam or someone on the street make a loud noise I am immediately on high alert,” Thomas said. “And who is going to pay for this damage to my home? The police told me to call my insurance company and the insurance company said that the police would have to pay.”
