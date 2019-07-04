SUTHERLIN
Lightning fire contained
A lightning fire 14 miles southwest of Sutherlin was suppressed by firefighters with the Douglas Forest Protective Association Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the DFPA.
The fire was reported by a Bureau of Land Management employee who was working near Green Butte. Firefighters stopped the Green Spur Fire at a quarter acre of grass and brush.
DFPA will continue to monitor the areas affected by lightning through a combination of aviation resources, ground resources and fire detection cameras.
Warm and dry weather is forecasted for the coming days that could cause additional fires.
