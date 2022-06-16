For the past 11 years, Sutherlin has hosted the annual Woofstock event. But this year, with a newly-appointed Board of Directors, the Umpqua Woofstock Festival is set to blow puppy minds and send participants tripping through the park.
“Just got our new nonprofit and we are very excited,” Theresa Call, the festival chairman and chairman of the board of directors for Umpqua Woofstock Festival, said.
Woofstock 2022 is ready to get back out into the park after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Woofstock will be Saturday 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sutherlin Central Park.
“The last two years we didn’t have a festival,” said Call, “but we did do a discounted vaccination clinic with the people of For Love of Paws.”
Now, with restrictions lifted and a community ready to wag its tail in the sun, Woofstock is hosting a parade and costume contest at 10:30 a.m., a small and large dog dash at noon and various other doggy games stations and events.
There are some small fees for different events and a raffle with prizes given all day: $5 entry fee for contests and games, $5 lure course and the raffle tickets are 6 for $5 or $1 each. Of course, humans are welcome and there are vendors, food and music for the two-legged guests.
All proceeds for the event benefit the Umpqua Woofstock Community Relief Fund, which was designed to help local pets in times of emergency and crisis. The relief fund has provided aid to pets who have suffered displacement, medical emergencies and household fires.
The Umpqua Woofstock Festival works closely with the community partner and nonprofit veterinarian, For The Love of Paws, to host an annual discount vaccine clinic that has provided care to over 100 pets per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.