MYRTLE CREEK— A group celebrating milestone birthdays gathered at the Painted Lady in Myrtle Creek to share friendship and celebrate their years with finger sandwiches and chocolate-covered tangerines.
Ten women were transported by limousine to a surprise party in their honor Thursday: Jean Treman, 100; Gloria McGinnis, 90; Clarice Dennison, Marilyn West, Diane Ortez, Claudia Wagner, and Ramona Bryant turned 80; Willadel Niccili turned 75; and Carol Roberts and Sandy Lind turned 70 this year.
“We usually try to go to brunch together but we wanted to honor everyone with a big party,” said Marilyn West, the organizer of the surprise party.
While not everyone’s birthday was specifically on Sept. 15 all of these milestone birthdays happened within the calendar year of 2022.
As the honored guests sat waiting for their lunch in their shimmering tiaras and golden queen sashes, Dan Jocoy, pastor of Tri-City church, shared stories, song titles, and jokes from yesteryear before leading a prayer of health and grace.
“I’m surprised, I’ve known Marilyn about 30 years," Treman said. "Marilyn put on a party when I turned 90 and 95.”
After Jocoy’s prayer, a toast was called as sparkling cider was poured into long slender elegant glasses.
“This will be the last party I host,” West said. “I am getting too old for this.”
Underneath pink and white parasols adorned with lace and shiny ribbon, pink flowers and delicate snacks rested on silver trays and crisp white doilies as Wendi Jocoy, owner of The Painted Lady Tea House and Bed and Breakfast, brought out treats on decorative dishes.
“We like to be a special place people can come and be a little fancy,” said Wendi Jocoy.
Opening The Painted Lady Tea House 13 years ago, Jocoy has worked to create an atmosphere of elegance while catering to everyone.
“We have a costume room with 130 different princess dresses for kids when they come, they can run around and play out in the garden, and everything you see is for sale, so when food is slow, people can shop," she said.
Coming from Coos Bay to Tigard, and even a few up from California, some of these women have been friends for more than 50 years.
“I moved to Canyonville when I was 15 and I am never leaving,” said McGinnis. “My feet are firmly rooted.”
As smiles and stories filled the air mingling with the smells of food prepared with love and care, the milestone birthday celebration brought together lifelong friends to enjoy each other's company and take stock of lives well-lived.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
