Hello Douglas County. (re)Discover Downtown and the businesses of downtown Roseburg hope you had a fantastic holiday and are having an equally great start to the New Year.
2022 was an amazing year for downtown. Things were buzzing with new businesses opening, Graffiti Weekend, (re)Discover Downtown events, the wildly successful Blocktober Fest, the return of Neewollah to an in-person event, the Veteran’s Day Parade, the downtown Christmas lights, and of course, the courthouse and tree lighting ceremony.
A special thank you to the city of Roseburg, the Roseburg Turns 150 committee, DFN, Pacific Power and all individuals responsible for helping put up the lights and wreaths along Jackson and Main Streets. The holidays would not have been the same without it.
With the new year in full swing, downtown businesses have some big plans for 2023.
Umpqua Valley Farm to School is excited to announce they have opened a fully equipped commercial kitchen. The Rainbow Kitchen offers professional quality equipment to support local, food and beverage-based producers by providing a licensed space to create products intended for the marketplace.
For membership fees or more information on Rainbow Kitchen, contact Kitchen@uvf2s.org.
Thrive Umpqua, which continues the transformative work of Blue Zones Project-Umpqua, invites you to visit their office on Jackson Street, to pick up a free t-shirt for their community’s well-being initiative.
Some downtown favorites will be releasing some new options. Salud Brewery Bar and Food Truck will feature new food and cocktail menu items, while North Forty Beer Co. will be releasing their Winter Ale, as well as bringing in a canning line.
Honey Hill BBQ rolled into “The Lot,” located on Oak Avenue, in early January. They are excited for you to try their Texas Style BBQ.
Speaking of food trucks, Smokey G’s will be returning to the Roseburg food truck scene as they bring their menu downtown by partnering up with Old Soul Pizza.
Sunnyside Theatre continues their weekly events which feature live music, open mic, comedy, trivia and a monthly EDM night.
The Wine Destination reopened after a well-deserved break. They will continue their monthly wine tasting and food truck event every third Friday thanks to a city permit that allows businesses to host a food truck at their location on Jackson.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Umpqua Sweets and Treats will take orders for yummy treats that make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. In addition, some of your favorite restaurants, such as Alexanders, the Parrott House, True Kitchen, and Dino’s Italian Ristorante — to name a few — are taking reservations and releasing a special menu perfect for that Valentine’s Day date.
As some of you may have heard, there is quite a buzz about the possibility of a new restaurant coming to the former Knotty Lady and Kitchen Sink Building. We will hopefully have more details in the months ahead.
With spring around the corner, be on the lookout for more murals, as Experience Roseburg and the city of Roseburg continue their efforts to help beautify the downtown area! In addition, we at (re)Discover Downtown have started working on the next passport event, which will be an evening Sip, Dine & Shop in March.
Keep checking The News Review, as well as rediscover.downtown on Facebook and Instagram for Downtown Roseburg updates. Take care and thank you for supporting our local downtown businesses and organizations.
