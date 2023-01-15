EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in October 2002. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Admittedly, I am not much of a Bible scholar, but I do know that somewhere in the Old Testament there is a line from Isaiah that goes like this “... and the children will lead them.”
In the New Testament I think Jesus once admonished his followers that they had to become like children to know God.
I guess that is why it so intrigued me when I heard John Stenbeck, a Catholic deacon, give this homily at a communion service in the chapel of the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Stenbeck took his homily from the words of 8-year-old, Danny Dutton of Chula Vista, California, who was asked to explain God for his third-grade parochial school homework assignment.
Stenbeck mused: “I wonder if any of us could do as well?”
I will confess, I couldn’t. I know personally I get upset with those who would strike God from everything in America, but even at that, I am not brave enough to go door to door proselytizing.
Here’s some of 8-year-old Danny’s wisdom:
“One of God’s main jobs is making people. He makes them to replace the ones that die, so there will be enough people to take care of things on earth.
“He doesn’t make grown-ups, just babies. I think because they are smaller and easier to make. That way He doesn’t have to take up His valuable time teaching them to talk and walk. He can just leave that to mothers and fathers.
“God’s second most important job is listening to prayers. An awful lot of this goes on, since some people, like preachers and things, pray at times besides bedtime. God doesn’t have time to listen to the radio or TV because of this.
“God sees everything and hears everything and is everywhere which keeps Him pretty busy. So you shouldn’t go wasting His time by going over your Mom and Dad’s head asking for something they said you couldn’t have.
“Jesus is God’s Son. He used to do all the hard work like walking on water and performing miracles ... His Dad (God) appreciated everything that He had done and all His hard work on earth so He told Him He didn’t have to go out on the road any more. He could stay in heaven.
“And now He helps His Dad out by listening to prayers and seeing things which are important for God to take care of and which ones He can take care of Himself without having to bother God. You can pray anytime you want because they got it worked out so one of them is on duty all the time.”
“You should always go to church because it makes God happy, and if there’s anybody you want to make happy, it’s God. Don’t skip church to do something you think will be more fun like going to the beach. This is wrong. And besides the sun doesn’t come out at the beach until noon anyway.
“If you don’t believe in God ... you will be very lonely, because your parents can’t go everywhere with you, like to camp, but God can. It is good to know He’s around you when you’re scared in the dark or when you can’t swim and you get thrown into real deep water by big kids.
“But ... you shouldn’t just always think of what God can do for you. I figure God put me here and He can take me back anytime He pleases. And ... that’s why I believe in God.”
Yes, indeed, Danny and that’s why I believe in God. Thank you for leading me because I couldn’t have said it so eloquently.
(1) comment
From the mouths of babes...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.