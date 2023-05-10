When going to the grocery store, more and more fruits and vegetables are becoming available year-round. There may be excitement in finding that strawberries apparently grow in the middle of winter.
However, upon closer inspection of those fruits and vegetables available at seemingly odd times of the year might also bring an unknown surprise. Much of the produce available out of season has been transported from other countries or kept in cold storage to sell throughout the nonseasonal months.
Fruits and vegetables that have been stored for long periods to be used at a later date or transported for extended periods have a reduction in quality, taste and nutrients.
Often produce has been gassed, irradiated and preserved in wax to extend the shelf life. There is a delicious difference between eating a strawberry in January and fresh Oregon strawberries in summer. Waiting to enjoy fresh berries until they ripen under the summer sun might be challenging or worth the wait.
So what is seasonal eating? Seasonal eating of fruits and vegetables is a way to enjoy the products grown during each year’s seasons.
So how do you know what is in season? Talk to the produce staff at a favorite store, see what is available at local farmers’ markets or investigate websites such as seasonalfoodguide.org to find seasonal produce details, health benefits and cooking suggestions.
Grocery stores will have some items only at certain times of the year. Besides reading the sticker to see where the produce came from, the way it is packaged and presented is also a key indicator.
For example, corn in January will typically be of similar size, partially shucked, bi-color, on a styrofoam tray and covered in shrink wrap. Corn in the summer will be of all sizes and colors and often look like it just came off the stalk.
There are many health benefits when choosing what fruits and vegetables to enjoy based on the season. It makes sense that the fresher the produce, the better it tastes and the more nutrient-rich. Produce ripened naturally and consumed shortly after harvesting contains higher levels of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These are beneficial when nourishing the body and assisting in disease prevention and recovery of many medical conditions.
When out-of-season produce is forced to ripen unnaturally, it skips the nutrient-building stage. Extended transit time to supermarkets will also result in significant nutrient loss.
An off-season tomato is often pale and mushy and has no flavor. Tomatoes can ripen naturally under the warm summer sun and become brilliant red, yellow, orange or purple when mature. Tomatoes are not only delicious when picked off the vine during summertime; they are a great source of vitamins B, C, and E and potassium.
As a result, tomatoes have many health benefits, including reducing cholesterol, promoting heart health and improving vision, skin and hair. In addition, tomatoes are the primary dietary source of the antioxidant lycopene, which has been linked to many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and cancer.
Seasonal eating is not only a way to enjoy the freshest local fruits and vegetables. It helps support local farms and farmers’ markets. What a yummy way to support the local economy and help funds stay local while creating more jobs in the county. Thanks to the abundance of local produce available, grocery stores will often feature these items and put them on sale to promote them, resulting in lower costs.
So, next time you’re at the grocery store, ask if they offer local produce for sale and share the desire to purchase locally grown food.
Seasonal eating may sound overwhelming, time-consuming or not even worth the effort. Change can be difficult, so a suggestion is taking it slow and making only one or two changes at a time until they become a habit.
For more local info on seasonal foods, visit umpquagrown.com.
