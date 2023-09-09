When you’re going on vacation, there’s a natural tendency to want to bring too much of everything — just in case you’ll need it. Here’s how to avoid some common packing mistakes.
Make a list. Once you’ve booked your trip, start writing down everything you need to bring — even items you’re sure you’d never forget to pack. That makes it simple to do a quick check right before you head out the door.
Don’t wait until the last minute. The day before your vacation can be a little hectic, and packing while feeling rushed isn’t a good combination. That’s when it’s easy to overpack or leave behind something essential.
Lay it all out. Before putting clothes into your suitcase, lay everything out on your bed. This will make it easier to see which items you’re missing and which ones you can leave at home.
Check the weather. Even if you’ve been to your destination before, conditions can change. Before you start packing, get the most up-to-date information so you have the right clothes no matter what Mother Nature has in store.
Choose comfort. It’s fine to bring along a few new pieces, but you want to be comfortable, so make sure to pack clothes that you know you love. That’s especially important when it comes to footwear, whether it’s sandals, sneakers or hiking shoes.
Save space. Many veteran travelers roll their clothes so they take up less room in their suitcase. Packing cubes are also popular, keeping things organized and making it easier to separate clean and dirty laundry.
Fabric matters. You want breathable, lightweight clothes for warm climates, with a sweater and pants for the evening, when it gets cooler. For colder climates, think layers and waterproof outerwear.
Don’t overpack. Look for clothing that can be mixed and matched, and worn more than once before washing. Try to avoid bringing too many pairs of shoes, which take up a lot of space in your suitcase. And wear the largest pair on the plane, along with your bulkiest clothes.
Keep your toiletries secure. You can put your small toiletries — 3 ounces or less — in a one-quart bag in your carry-on. But make sure larger items in your checked luggage, like shampoo, mouthwash and hair gel, are secured in a zippered bag in case they leak.
Pack extra clothes in your carry-on. Most luggage gets to its destination. But to be on the safe side, pack a lightweight shirt and extra underwear in your carry-on, along with valuables, important documents and medications.
Respect local culture. You don’t want to look out of place or be disrespectful, so make sure you pack the right clothes — a shawl or long skirt and long-sleeved shirts, for example, if you’ll be visiting sacred sites.
Check airline requirements. If you’re traveling with new luggage, make sure your suitcase and carry-on meet the airline’s weight and size allowances.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
