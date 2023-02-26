EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in February 2001. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I have a Calvin and Hobbes cartoon strip thumb-tacked to the bulletin board in my office — one that I clipped while Bill Watterson was still producing the daily strip for the funny pages. I clipped it because it brought to mind a memory of an incident that happened to me when I was editor of a daily newspaper in California.
The comics, in case you haven’t noticed, are often more true to life than life itself.
Calvin and Hobbes proved that day after day.
In this particular strip, Calvin is reading the daily newspaper. He says to Hobbes:
“I’ve decided I believe in astrology and horoscopes.”
“Really,” Hobbes says.
“You bet. It only makes sense that every facet of our daily lives should depend upon the position of celestial bodies hundreds of millions of miles away,” Calvin says.
“Look here. Today I’ll have ‘Many key policies implemented,’” he continues.
Calvin interprets this to mean: “I get to have my way.”
Hobbes looks in disbelief and says: “Oh, those mischievous planets,” to which Calvin adds: “The newspaper couldn’t print it if it weren’t true.”
That’s what triggered my memory of an incident that happened so long ago that the newspaper I worked for was still setting type in lead. The newspaper had a syndicated daily horoscope column.
This was also before copy machines and electronic transmissions of syndicated newspaper columns. The horoscope column arrived in mimeographed form. Sometimes the mimeographed column was so dim the typesetters couldn’t read it.
One of the typesetters, a young woman, came to my editor’s desk with just such a column. The item for Sagittarius was illegible.
I rolled a blank sheet of paper into my Number 5 Underwood typewriter and wrote a sage horoscope for Sagittarius:
“Friends and family will support your endeavors. You will have great success, more so than you anticipated.”
When I was finished, I pushed the typewriter paper release lever and handed the copy to the typesetter. It was a typewritten message from the stars.
She gasped:
“You can’t do that!”
“Do what?”
“Write a horoscope.”
“Why not?”
“Well, you’re just an editor. You need to be an expert to write horoscopes,” she said. “Besides I’m a Sagittarius.”
“Well, I’m an Aries and my horoscope today said: ‘You will encounter a stubborn typesetter. You must be firm because you need to get the newspaper out on time.’”
This last of the mean old editors sent her back to her typesetting machine to typeset the syndicated horoscope, including a promise to all born between Nov. 23 and Dec. 21 that they would have great success in their endeavors.
I don’t know what the stars had in mind for her that day, but I was firm and we got the newspaper out on time.
Besides, as Calvin says: “The newspaper couldn’t print it if it weren’t true.”
