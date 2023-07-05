At Aviva Health, we’re all about constant improvement in everything we do – most importantly in the services we offer our Douglas County community.
Some of that improvement work is internal, but there’s a good portion of it that depends on feedback from the people we serve.
We try to capture patient feedback in a variety of ways – surveys, comments or messages that come in on our social channels, through our patient advocacy efforts, and during patient visits.
But there’s more we can do, and that’s why we’re launching a community town hall series beginning in August 2023.
We’ll start this series of events in Myrtle Creek where we operate medical and dental clinics. From that point forward on an every-other-month cadence, we’ll visit the towns that are home to our other clinic locations – Glide, Sutherlin, North County (Drain) and Roseburg.
It’s our desire to meet you where you are and begin a conversation about health care needs in your community. It’s about empowering our patients and neighbors, giving them an opportunity and platform to have candid discussions with Aviva Health leadership, providers, and other clinical staff.
These gatherings are an intentional means of learning from the people who matter most: the people we serve in Douglas County. While we do our very best to stay engaged in and aware of changes in each of the communities we serve, there’s always information gaps. The town halls are an opportunity to fill those gaps with knowledge and insights from you.
It’s our goal to make each town hall welcoming, an atmosphere that’s focused on engagement and building trust. We’ll serve a complimentary dinner and share the latest news about Aviva Health. The majority of each event will be an open discussion between Aviva Health and community members.
Sure, we’d love to hear about what we’re doing right, but we also want to dig in and learn more about pain points, frustrations, and areas of your experience that we can improve.
As mentioned, our first event is in Myrtle Creek and takes place from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the local Elks Lodge #1943.
As town halls are scheduled in other locations, we’ll be sure to share that information out on Facebook, so if you’re not following us yet, log in and give us a like.
We’re grateful and humbled to be partners in your health care. We look forward to seeing you soon.
KC Bolton is the CEO of Aviva Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center offering medical, dental and behavioral health care from nine sites of service in locations across Douglas County.
