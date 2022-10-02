Readers who enjoy fast-paced plots with lots of action and a flawed but captivating hero can’t go wrong with the Van Shaw crime thriller series by Glen Erik Hamilton.
Pick up one of the six books in the series before or after Hamilton’s Facebook Live streaming event hosted by Roseburg Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. To view the live stream, go to facebook.com/roseburglibrary. A Facebook account is not required.
During his presentation, Hamilton will go in depth on his fourth book, “Mercy River,” which is set in rural Oregon and follows Shaw’s quest to assist a fellow soldier who was arrested for murder during a veterans reunion.
He will discuss choosing the location, the location scouting he did with his daughter, and when authors fictionalize vs. use real places.
Hamilton, whose work is published by William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, also will talk about his publishing journey and share tips for writers.
I will moderate a Q&A session following Hamilton’s presentation. Those who have a Facebook account may post questions during the event by commenting on the live stream. Questions may be submitted before the event by email at library@cityofroseburg.org or phone at 541-492-7051.
For those who enjoy their books a little less adrenaline-fueled, I recommend “Lucy By the Sea,” the fourth book in Elizabeth Strout’s Amgash series featuring Lucy Barton.
In this entry, Lucy is whisked away by her ex-husband, William, from her New York City apartment to Maine in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. There, Lucy and William spend most of their time in isolation, learning more about themselves and each other every day.
I have read all four books in the series and recommend reading them in order. At this point, picking up a new Lucy book is like reuniting with an old friend.
If you gravitate toward award-winning books, here are two more reasons to read Strout: She won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for “Olive Kitteridge,” which is just about as perfect a character-driven novel as I have ever read; and “Oh William!” the third book in the Amgash series, is a 2022 Booker Prize finalist.
Finally, I recently finished “The Winners,” the final book in the Beartown trilogy by Fredrik Backman, and it did not disappoint.
I was swept back into the lives of Benji, Maya, Amat and the other residents of Beartown and Hed, whose love for hockey, family and friends seems limitless.
It has been two years since the heartbreaking events of “Us Against You,” but memories are long, and vengeance is a powerful motivator.
Backman is a master at foreshadowing — plus I’ve read his other books — so I knew I was in for another emotional ride. There was first love, a marriage on the rocks, the loss of a dream, the hope for a new dream, and by the final 100 pages, I barely could read the print through my tears. After all of that, Backman succeeded in giving me hope for the Beartown folks and for life in general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.