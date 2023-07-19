Is it a struggle to drink water every day? Here are some tips to help ensure a daily intake of enough fluids to maintain good levels of hydration.
As with any new habit-forming routine, start with one goal at a time; for this challenge, it’s one glass at a time. Building lasting habits and routines takes time and effort. It can take anywhere from 18 to 254 days to form a new habit; it takes an average of 66 days for a habit to become truly automatic and part of a routine.
How much water?The cardinal water rule says adults should drink eight 8 ounce glasses of water per day. Not all bodies are the same size, so it makes sense that this rule is not a one size fits all.
Instead, take half of body weight and drink that amount in ounces of water. For example, if you weigh 200 pounds, it is recommended you drink 100 ounces of water per day.
Exercise affects hydration, so the recommendation is to add 12 ounces of water to daily intake for every 30 minutes spent working out. If pregnant or breastfeeding, you may need to increase fluid intake by 24 to 32 ounces.
Some hydration tips:
- Remember to drink before starting to feel thirsty and before an activity.
- Start your day by drinking a glass of water first thing, making this its own daily challenge.
- Invest in one or two water bottles fitting for daily activities, one’s personality and the ability to take the water bottle everywhere — including fitting into car cup holders.
- Use a phone to set a water time alarm or use a phone app as a reminder to drink. There is an app for everything, including hydration, and most even have the ability to schedule specific times of the day to be reminded to drink more.
- There are so many different ways to track daily water intake. Use what works best, whether it is stickers, colorful posters or the ever-present Post-it note.
- Monitor urine. If adequately hydrated, urine should be colorless or a very pale yellow (the color of hay or lighter). If it is darker than that, drink more fluids. Note: some medications and foods, such as turmeric, can alter urine color.
- Headaches, dizziness, dry mouth, muscle cramps and swollen feet can all be a sign of dehydration, so get drinking water and quickly.
- The average adult human body is 50-65% water, so it is important to get hydration primarily from water.
- Hydration supports the body from top to bottom, from skin to kidney function, temperature regulation, digestion, constipation, water retention and even mood improvement.
The hardest part about getting enough daily water intake is due to not being in the habit or routine of drinking water.
For some, plain water isn’t exactly exciting. Make hydration fun with infused water to increase motivation. Store-bought water drinks are often packed with artificial flavors and added sugars.
To make any infused water recipe, simply float favorite ingredients, such as fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, freely in water or use an infusion pitcher.
Here are some infused water tips:
- Wait about 15 minutes for a nice, mild flavor of whatever water is infused with. The longer it infuses, the stronger the flavor will get.
- Reuse the fruit and herbs for more batches. Just keep refilling the water bottle, or pitcher, throughout the day. Although some of the flavors will fade after each refill, it is still delicious and refreshing.
- Although a small amount of vitamins and minerals is infused into the water from the fruit, herbs or vegetables, the real nutritional benefit is drinking more water.
- For the best flavor, drink the infused water the day it is made. Depending on the ingredients used, such as citrus, the water tends to get bitter.
- For digestion or to energize, add ginger, cinnamon, fennel, cardamom, dill, cumin, caraway or mint.
- For relaxation or to de-stress, add basil, lavender, lemon balm or chamomile.
- For weight loss, to boost metabolism or burn fat, add ginseng, red chili or cayenne pepper, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, cardamom, cumin, acai berry or green tea.
Don’t wait until it’s too late... hydrate
