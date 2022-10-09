It’s hard to believe that fall is here! Soon the trees that line the streets of downtown Roseburg will change colors. Along with that change, some will notice a handful of businesses have changed as well.
Sadly, the Kitchen Sink and Knotty Lady closed their doors to retire — but yarn/crocheting enthusiasts can visit Little Hawks Yarns which opened this year on Main Street
A handful of other business have made downtown home in the past few years such as Whiskey Creek Rustics, who celebrated their one year anniversary in downtown. Tucks Place, Chic Boutique, Vibe Dance Studio, Urban Pizza, as well as a community kitchen on Cass Street are set to open soon.
Several of the downtown breweries, bars and music venues will be having Halloween festivities on Saturday, Oct. 29, including Scoreboard Sports Bar, who will be hosting a Halloween Costume Bash from 9 p.m. to midnight with DJ Eric Yo spinning hits from the 80s, 90s, Y2K and now, as well as Sunnyside Theatre hosting a Halloween/horror/suspense themed burlesque event.
Speaking of Halloween, the community favorite NEEWOLLAH Parade is back on Monday, Oct. 31. For those not familiar with the NEEWOLLAH (Halloween spelled backwards) Parade, it is a community event celebrating Halloween, where children of all ages and their families can come downtown dressed in their costumes.
There will be a welcoming and photo at the courthouse at 5 p.m., followed by a mini parade from the courthouse to Jackson Street. Jackson Street will be closed to vehicle traffic so children and their families can safely trick or treat at the participating businesses — some business on Main and other streets may be open.
Several sponsors such as Cascade Community Credit Union, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Kovacs Ice Drilling and Coring Equipment, Wicks Emmett, Stinky Dog Grooming and Say Yes to the DJ have donated funds and resources to help bring this event back after being virtual for the past few years.
Mark you calendars: Saturday, Nov. 26 is Downtown Shop Small Saturday. Keep your eyes peeled for more information about Light Up Downtown and the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Whether there is a special event or not, all are welcome to eat, drink, shop and (RE)Discover Downtown this fall, to take in the splendid colors and decorated store fronts of Downtown Roseburg.
