It’s hard to believe that autumn is just around the corner, and much like the ever-shifting seasons and foliage, Downtown Roseburg has seen some recent changes since the last update.
During the summer, two murals graced the walls of downtown. The first collaborative piece adorns the wall of 650 SE Jackson St. Thanks to a grant from the City of Roseburg, Umpqua Homes was able to enlist artists Danielle Risley, Raven Grey and Jamie Osborne to showcase Douglas County and Oregon landscapes within butterfly wings.
The second mural, titled “Open Mind” by Hannah Eddy, now graces the east wall of the Grand Apartments at 730 SE Cass Ave., courtesy of Experience Roseburg and the City of Roseburg.
But that’s not all — downtown continues to become the hotspot for clothing and home decor with recent additions including Roseburg Apothecary (415 SE Jackson St.), a veteran woman-owned decor and wellness shop specializing in local and fair-trade products; Bohemian Rhapsody, located next to North Forty Beer Company at 443 SE Jackson St; and The Burg resale boutique, which opened up in the former Hanson Jewelry building at 709 SE Jackson St.
For dining, FNB (Food + Beverage) Restaurant, located at 632 SE Jackson St., brings their take on Asian-inspired shared plates and inventive cocktails, while Be Still offers weekly workshops in hand-building pottery at their studio located at 719 SE Jackson St.
Many businesses are gearing up for the season with exciting events.
Thrive Umpqua (566 SE Jackson St.) is partnering up with Zen Den Yoga (735 SE Cass Ave.) for Downtown Wellness Breaks every first and third Wednesday from Sept. 20] to Dec. 6. Participants can enjoy walks around downtown as well as free yoga sessions. For more information, visit facebook.com/ThriveUmpqua or thriveumpqua.com.
The Rainbow Kitchen (736 SE Cass Ave.), a commercial kitchen, will have a series of events starting with a Pop-Up Farmers Market on Sept. 28 and a Pickle Party (All things pickled) on Sept. 29th. In October, they will host a Youth Market to celebrate the creations made by youth in the community. More info at facebook.com/uvf2s or uvf2s.org.
On Sept. 30, Oregon Tool & Supply, located at 276 SE Stephens St., will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a party featuring giveaways every half hour, store-wide savings and a food truck.
The Roseburg Blocktober Fest, presented by NeighborWorks Umpqua, will return on Saturday, Oct. 7, to downtown Roseburg for a day of art, music, vendors, food, drinks and family fun. This year, A Downtown Small Business Bingo as well as the Umpqua Brew Fest and Anvil NW Hesh Moto Show will be adding even more fun. Check it out at roseburgblocktoberfest.com.
And of course, we can’t forget Halloween! RoseburgFrightClub.org brings Fairview Manor, a Haunted Maze, to life at the Roseburg Elks Lodge (749 SE Jackson St.) on Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31. The events run from 7-10 p.m. each night. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, who must be accompanied by an adult. Please note this might be too intense for the very young!
The beloved NEEWOLLAH Parade, sponsored by merchants, friends of downtown, and the city, returns on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Children of all ages and their families can come downtown dressed in their costumes. Jackson Street will be closed to vehicles for safe trick-or-treating.
Fun fact, according to a News-Review clippings unearthed by local historian Dale Greenley, Roseburg’s first Neewollah celebration was held on October 31, 1933.
Follow (re)Discover Downtown on Facebook and Instagram (rediscover.downtown) for more information about Neewollah and other upcoming downtown events, including Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.