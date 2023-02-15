Weight loss and exercise are two interrelated concepts that are crucial for maintaining good health. Losing weight is essential for those who are overweight or obese as it can help to prevent and treat numerous health problems, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Exercise, on the other hand, is necessary for overall physical fitness and has numerous benefits for both the body and mind.
To begin with, weight loss is a multi-faceted process that requires a combination of dietary changes and increased physical activity. Consuming a healthy, balanced diet that is lower in calorie-rich and processed foods is essential for successful weight loss.
This can be achieved by replacing higher calorie foods (soda, processed foods, sweets) with fruits, vegetables and lean proteins. Additionally, portion control and meal planning can also play a significant role in weight loss efforts — get rid of or limit those after dinner and midnight snacks and fast food drive-thrus.
Exercise, on the other hand, is the key component that burns calories and increases metabolism, which in turn helps promote weight loss. Aerobic exercise such as running, cycling or swimming, is a great way to increase cardiovascular fitness — all of these classes are provided at the YMCA.
Resistance training, such as weightlifting or bodyweight exercises, is also beneficial for weight loss as it helps to build muscle and increase metabolism. When combined with a healthy diet, exercise can be a powerful tool for weight loss.
It is recommended to aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per day, five days a week. This can be achieved through a combination of different types of exercise and can be adjusted to suit an individual’s needs and preferences. In a sense, pick something you enjoy doing for exercise and then go do it.
It is important to note that weight loss and exercise are a slow and gradual process that requires patience and consistency — most likely years. Rapid weight loss or extreme diets are often not sustainable therefore hard to stick to. As a generalization, following those crash diets only perpetuates the cycle of rapid weight loss followed by weight gain when you fall off the wagon. Instead, it is recommended to set realistic goals and work toward them consistently over time.
In conclusion, weight loss and exercise are two essential components of a healthy lifestyle. By combining a healthy diet with regular physical activity, one can achieve significant health benefits, including weight loss, improved cardiovascular health and overall well-being. Remember, consistency is key.
With dedication and patience, weight loss and exercise can be a powerful tool for improving health and quality of life. We love to talk about this combination at Evergreen and I would encourage you to make an appointment with your provider to discuss this issue further. It can be frustrating, but we are here to help.
Michael Graham is a physician assistant-certified at Evergreen Family Medicine.
