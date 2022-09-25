After the hustle and bustle of Summer Reading Program activities, September has been a welcome break to plan for fall programming happening at the library.
I will be doing one weekly storytime for toddlers and preschoolers at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday starting Oct. 5. Storytime is a classic library program focusing on early literacy for young library patrons.
This fall there will be songs that repeat weekly, enabling children and caregivers to learn new tunes that can be sung outside of storytime. We will have book themes going through all fall storytimes that give children multiple stories and viewpoints engaging with the same topic.
And, of course, we will have fun props with children getting to wave scarves, shake bells and shakers, and tap along with rhythm sticks, allowing them another way to feel connected to the storytime experience.
I am so glad to be able to continue in-person storytimes to better connect with children and stories.
For children in grades three-six, we will be doing an 11-week coding course following the Girls Who Code curriculum. The class is limited to 10 participants who will use library-provided laptops to practice Scratch coding concepts after learning about a woman in the computer science field.
Participants will use other STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) manipulatives such as Ozobots, a coding card game and crafts to reinforce their learning of computer science concepts.
The coding class happens from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 4 through Dec. 13. Email library@cityofroseburg.org or call 541-492-7054 to register your child.
Young adults ages 13-18 will have Teen Hangouts in the Teen Room on the second Thursday of the month starting Oct. 13. The library will provide PlayStation 4 video games, a craft activity, Magic the Gathering card game and snacks for teens to drop in and hang out between 3-4:30 p.m.
I am really looking forward to teen craft activities and getting to create franken-toys where participants fashion a new toy by attaching parts from other toys (think of Sid’s creations in the Toy Story movies).
We will have an all-ages Legos free time to which patrons can drop in between 3-4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month starting Oct. 6. We will have Legos, Duplos and Mega Bloks available for use.
We also will have community member Julia Masner continuing with Spanish Storytime at the library. At 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, Julia will read stories in Spanish and converse with participants, and a craft activity will be provided.
This is a great time to hear stories in another language and interact with Spanish speakers and learners.
They will be coming to the library from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month beginning Oct. 1 to read with younger children.
Children in preschool through fourth grade are invited to come practice their reading skills with an Astra member. Astra members also will read a story to participants and help with a craft activity.
And finally, grab-and-go craft kits will return to the library every other Tuesday beginning Oct. 4. The crafts generally are geared toward grades K-6, but teens and preschoolers are welcome to kits as well.
They are available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. while supplies last.
I am happy to be able to interact with young people and resume in-library programs. I hope to see you and your children there!
