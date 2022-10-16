This week is National Friends of Libraries Week, the perfect time to share the amazing efforts of the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
The friends group is best known for its book sales, which continue to generate funds for library programs and projects.
A lot happens behind the scenes to ensure the sales run smoothly. It is safe to say the library receives at least a box of donated books and magazines every day we are open, and friends volunteers sort every item.
Some of the material ends up in the Friends Book Store, which is open to the public during library hours. This includes magazines published within the past three years, which are available for free. Books are priced at 25-50 cents each.
Some material is saved for the large book sales held quarterly in the Ford Room, and some is posted for sale on the Friends of the Library’s Amazon account.
Proceeds from sales over the past year have funded craft supplies, special presenters, the winter and summer reading programs and Harry Potter Day.
The friends’ other major initiative involves Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an early literacy program that mails one new, age-appropriate, free book to registered children from birth to fifth birthday. Our service area includes the following zip codes: 97443, 97447, 97470, 97471, 97494 and 97495.
As the local affiliate, the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library is responsible for fundraising $25 per registered child per year; approving and managing changes to registrations; and paying invoices.
Thanks to generous gifts from local funding agencies, businesses and individuals, the program is going strong. Currently, 1,113 children are registered, and 604 have graduated upon reaching their fifth birthday.
Online registration is available at imaginationlibrary.com; click “Check Availability.” Anyone may register a child; however, a parent’s or guardian’s phone number or email address is required. The first book is mailed eight to 10 weeks after registration.
I couldn’t ask for better ambassadors for public library services than the Friends. Members attend programs, check out material, share the library story and make all the magic I shared above happen.
Learn more about the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library, including how to become a member, on the group’s website at roseburglibraryfriends.org.
Thank you, friends, for your support. We couldn’t do all we do without you!
