EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in October 1993. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
There’s a full moon on Halloween eve this year and if you are in Roseburg about the time of moonrise and listen closely, you’ll hear what you might think are wolves or coyotes baying at the moon.
Don’t load the 30.06. It’s just a bunch of old folks howling at the moon as they do on every night there is a full moon.
They are members of the Roseburg chapter of The Bay at the Moon Society. As far as I know the Roseburg branch is the only Bay at the Moon chapter in the state of Oregon. It was formed about this time last year.
With the help of friends, my wife and I founded the chapter after we heard Liz Carpenter speak at the 1992 biennial convention of the American Association of Retired Persons in San Antonio, Texas.
Liz Carpenter was the press secretary to Lady Bird Johnson during the Johnson presidency. In her talk to conventioneers, she told about being a member of “a marvelous group called The Bay at the Moon Society. When the moon is full,” she said, “we get together and when the moon comes up we go outside and bay at it.
“It is so much fun because it will startle your children. There is nothing any more fun as you grow older than startling your children.”
During her talk she taught the audience how to properly bay at the moon. It took several tries to get it just right, but after the convention hall in San Antonio’s fancy convention center literally rocked with the sounds of a pack of gray wolves, she said:
“Now see, don’t you feel a lot better?”
Of course we did, because the endorphins flooded our bodies as we old folks let off all that pent-up tension.
Liz urged the seniors to go home and start their own Bay at the Moon societies and “start a whole new trend.”
She didn’t have to tell me twice. A year ago we held the first meeting of The Bay at the Moon Society in Roseburg and to the dismay of our neighbors we went outside at nightfall and howled at the moon.
That may sound a little frivolous, but it does shock your children. One member’s son threatened to lock his mother up every time the moon was full. But then he moved to Washington state right after that, probably because he didn’t want people to know that was his mother baying at the moon.
None of my children lives in Roseburg and long ago they gave up on Dad acting his age.
However, as Liz explained, The Bay at the Moon Society is more than just a bunch of old people howling at the moon. It is a cultural society.
We require each member to share a poem, or just bring something that is beautiful or uplifting to share with the members.
The contribution may be a riddle, or joke or a short reading. The best sharings are the life experiences of the members — stories about the Depression era which we all remember in our lifetime, stories of childhood memories, even funny stories that happened to us recently, like Laura Lichtenwalner’s sharing of the time she beaned the purse snatcher in Albertson’s parking lot with a jar of Frank Sinatra spaghetti sauce.
The stunned purse snatcher dropped her purse and left on the run smelling like a freshly smeared pizza.
Sometimes we play board games to while away the time until the moon is high in the sky. Of course when seniors get together there has to be a potluck.
Liz Carpenter said her group, which numbers about 18, brings a covered dish and they have a sit-down dinner. The Roseburg Bay at the Mooners haven’t reached that formal stage yet — but we might.
Interestingly, Liz said she believes that to survive your senior years you must have a sense of humor.
Illustrating this, she said, at age 71, she is “into unplanned parenthood,” having become “a born-again mother” when her brother died and left three teenage children.
Laughter, she said, physically and emotionally restores your vitality. “Humor is contagious,” she told her audience.
“You should try to be around people who laugh a lot. Griping is contagious, too. We all know people who are continual gripers. I just say, get rid of them.
“I give my friends three gripes and they’re out.”
She said no one has a right to be a bore. “We have all had interesting lives and we should share this with others,” she said. “Conversation is almost a lost art.”
Good conversation, a sharing of interesting information and building friendships are the object of the Bay at the Mooners.
If you are interested in forming your own Bay at the Moon club, get some friends together, invite one of the Bay at the Mooners to a meeting and we’ll play a recording of Liz’s very funny talk to get you and your friends in the mood.
Then we’ll do some practice howling.
If you pass the test, we’ll issue you a charter membership certifying that you are legally allowed to howl at every full moon.
We are not responsible, however, for your children attempting to have you locked up, or for what your neighbors think.
You can write me in care of The News-Review, if you want to howl, but I will not be available on Halloween eve.
