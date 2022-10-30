As the holiday season approaches, I will use this space to suggest recently released books to gift the readers in your life. First up are recommendations for romance fans.
For those who like their love stories on the sweeter side, try “Part of Your World” by Food Network star baker Abby Jimenez.
Set in Minnesota, the meet-cute is classic Midwest: Alexis is driving at night through the countryside to her home in the Twin Cities when she swerves to miss a raccoon and ends up in the ditch. Her rescuer is Daniel, the good-looking mayor and all-around nice guy who has deep roots in his small community. Sparks fly.
Alexis, an emergency room physician, doesn’t plan on anything serious because she is obligated to carry on her family’s legacy at a leading research hospital. On the other hand, Daniel falls hard and fast.
“Part of Your World” doesn’t shy away from exploring Alexis’ relationships with her abusive former boyfriend and her difficult parents, which added a layer of depth to the novel that I enjoyed. It was a tenderhearted story that left me feeling nostalgic about my Midwestern roots.
I love Beverly Jenkins’ historical romances because her work is steeped in research. The love stories are great (and very spicy), but the setting and atmosphere are even better.
In “To Catch a Raven,” it is 1878 in New Orleans and the Moreaux family has developed a reputation for grifting. No one is better at the work than Raven, who is put to the test by a Pinkerton agent. Raven must steal an already stolen copy of the Declaration of Independence or she will go back to prison.
She is paired with Braxton, a veteran of the venerated 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment. He also happens to be the son of Harrison, who remains in love with Raven’s mother, Hazel, years after they split.
Together, Raven and Braxton travel by train through the post-Reconstruction South to Charleston, South Carolina, where they pose as a married couple — Raven the housekeeper, Braxton the valet and driver — to retrieve the Declaration of Independence from a corrupt politician.
Raven has no plans to marry, and certainly not a man from Boston, but her attraction to Braxton is undeniable. If they can locate the document without getting caught, outwit the Pinkerton agent and avoid contracting the yellow fever that is sweeping through the South, they may realize they’re meant to be.
Finally, for those who want a sizzler, try “Love on the Brain,” the second novel by Ali Hazelwood, who has a Ph.D. in neuroscience. (I also highly recommend her debut, “The Love Hypothesis.”)
Hazelwood sticks to what she knows, which is the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), and her protagonists are women navigating academia in disciplines largely managed by men.
In “Love on the Brain,” Bee is presented the opportunity to move to Houston and work with NASA on a neuroengineering project. The problem is her co-lead, Levi, who, for reasons unknown to Bee, loathed her during their undergraduate days.
But when Bee can’t get a staff computer, and she isn’t invited to staff meetings, Levi comes to her rescue. Plus, they definitely have chemistry of the non-scientific variety. Is it possible they can partner outside the lab?
