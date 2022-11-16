Grief is the normal and natural reaction to death and loss. For the individual who is grieving the holidays feel anything but natural and each day doesn’t feel normal. We grieve not because we have a broken arm or leg. We grieve because our heart is broken.
How long will it take for a broken heart to heal? For everyone it is different. Be patient and gentle with yourself. Don’t rush the process. Don’t set a timeline. Allow your heart to heal at its own pace.
Here are some healthy tips to use during the holidays if you are grieving a loved one this holiday season.
Tip One: Acknowledge This Holiday Will Be Different.
- Unfamiliar territory. Realize that this holiday will be different than holidays in the past. Although our loved one is not here, they are not forgotten and are still dearly loved. This is unfamiliar territory for you. Be gentle with yourself. Face each day with courage.
- Traditions. It’s alright to skip some traditions or activities this year. Altering family traditions doesn’t mean their absence will become a new tradition, only that for this holiday, it is too painful or stressful to participate in.
Tip Two: Prepare to Say “No!”
- Recognize limitations. Saying “yes” when we should have said “no” may leave us feeling stressed, resentful, or overwhelmed. Identify those activities or individuals we may have to say “no” too. Prepare ahead. Protect yourself. Say “no.”
- Be honest. Friends, family, and employers are normally understanding when we are open and honest with them. “I would like to participate but I’m still grieving. I just don’t have the energy this year.”
Tip Three: Prepare for Grief Triggers.
- Pangs of grief. It is normal and natural to suddenly be overcome by a pang of grief, even years after our loved one’s death. Sights, sounds, smells, even the snow falling during the holiday season can trigger emotions of sadness, loneliness, pain and sorrow.
- Identify triggers. Focus on the trigger and say out loud what you are feeling or sensing, “Hearing that music triggered my grief. This was their favorite Christmas carol.”
Tip Four: Plan your activities.
- Plan strategically. Grievers tend not to have a lot of physical or mental energy while grieving. Choose one major activity a day with a planned rest period afterwards. Incorporate rest into your daily planning.
- Plan to grieve. Do not use activities to distract yourself to avoid grieving. Do not accept invitations to please others. Allow your broken heart and physical body to heal at their own pace.
Tip Five: Eliminate Unnecessary Stress
- Be realistic: Understand your stamina and energy will not be the same as in years past. Choose activities that are important to you. Avoid participating in activities for the sake of making others happy or feel better.
- Slow down: “Keeping busy” won’t eliminate your pain but will increase physical and emotional stress. Staying busy only postpones our need to face and express openly what we are feeling about our loss.
Tip Six: Honor Their Memory
- Mourn healthy. Discover ways to honor your loved one. They may not be physically present, but their memory is. Set out a table setting along with their picture, bake their favorite dish, light a candle, play their favorite board game, write a card. Perhaps before dinner everyone shares their favorite attribute about your loved one. “Their laughter is what I miss most.”
Evergreen Support GroupsEvergreen Family Medicine offers grief support groups for their patients from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at their Harvard Evergreen location.
