Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis wanted to “remember those who served before” and used his privilege as the county’s record keeper to look into some of the history of his own position.

Clee
Loren L. Williams had an astonishing life which has always resulted in me viewing the Douglas County Clerk with an atmosphere of romance. He joined the beaver brigades as a young teenager and was exposed to the dangers and brutalities of Capitalism colliding with Native American cultures. The fur trade collapsed and he was marooned in San Francisco with no connections to the gold fields and he signed on with an expedition to pioneer a trail from Gold Beach to Jacksonville to access the gold mines from the sea. The expedition was repulsed on the lower Rogue. Loren L. Williams and a companion escaped with an aarrow in his butt and Williams crawled from the Rogue River to Scottsburg, while living on bugs and slugs that they captured and ate. Williams survived and became politically successfu and many years later the arrow and shaft emerged through his groin. After Gilbert Lane stole his skull the DA hired a forensic anthropologist to link the skull found in Gib's room to L. L. Williams. My recollection is that the expert said both that the collarbone left inthe bier showed bone mass consistent only with somone who had worked exraordinarily hard as a young person and that his pelvis showed the path of the arrow inside his body from his butt to his groin after he was wounded on the Rogue River.

