Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis wanted to “remember those who served before” and used his privilege as the county’s record keeper to look into some of the history of his own position.
“I wanted to honor those that served before me and keep the memory of their honorable service alive, by building the attached chart,” he said. “Before Douglas County was created, there was Umpqua County (1851), which birthed Douglas County (1852) and portions of other counties. Umpqua County lived only 12 years and was absorbed back into Douglas County, before becoming a ghost (1863). I currently serve as the 29th Douglas County Clerk.”
You have been researching the office of county clerk and looked way back in the past. What led to doing this?
When I came to this office, I didn’t come from within the Clerk’s Office, as many of my predecessors have. I came from the military aviation industry career field. A career field that is detail-oriented, like this one.
I’ve always felt a burden to “Remember those who served before.” One of the great privileges of being a County Clerk is being the official “Keeper of the Records.” I wanted to honor those that served before me and keep the memory of their honorable service alive, by building a history of their service.
I personally believe those who served were willing to put our county before their party and share their strengths and experiences from which we have all benefited.
What are some of the history things you have uncovered?
There’ve been 29 folks to hold the office of Douglas County Clerk, in the County’s 171 years of existence. (25 have been men, 4have been women)
There have been 10 appointments to the office of Douglas County Clerk.
Two appointments were not elected to the same office. (Fetter 1855, Lathrop 1865)
Up until 1920, the term of office was a two-year term, but was then amended to four-year terms.
Up until 1995, Clerks were elected to partisan office. Then HB 2155 passed and changed County Clerks to a nonpartisan office. Gay Fields was in office when this changed and she also ushered in the early vote by mail systems.
Six of the Clerks also were elected to serve in the Oregon Legislative Assembly.
(Pyle, Cowles, Melvin, Shupe, Gazley, Riddle)
Five of the Clerks are known to have combat military service. Three of the Clerks have served as military officers.
Two of the Clerks died while in office.
Has the county had a clerk as long as it has been a county?Yes, Addison Flint was the first appointed County Clerk, for the first meeting of the new Douglas County Court, in the town of Winchester, which he also was the surveyor for, on April 4, 1852, then later elected to the position in 1853.
Role of the clerk from the state constitution?
In Article 6, Section 6 of the Oregon Constitution, the very first county official established is the County Clerk.
The County Clerk is a nonpartisan elected constitutional officer, as provided in the Oregon Constitution and the Oregon Revised Statutes, and serves a term of four years.
Our role is defined generally as, “The county clerk in each county shall keep and maintain the records of the county governing body.”
Changes in the structure of county government over time affected the role of the county clerk. From the first attempts to organize a government in Oregon in 1841, provisions were made for the office of clerk of the court and public recorder. The provisional government established in 1843 at Champoeg created the elected office of clerk-recorder. The clerk served the supreme court, district courts, circuit, and county courts. When Oregon was a territory, the functions of the clerk were performed by a probate clerk and later auditor. When the state constitution took effect in 1859, the office of the county clerk reappeared.
In 1983 the court functions were separated from the County Clerk and the State of Oregon took on the district courts.
Unique things about past clerk’s you have found?Loren Williams held the position of County Clerk with Umpqua and Douglas Counties, on seven separate occasions (appointed 3 times, elected 4 times).
Umpqua County Clerk Williams made the very last entry in the Court Journal. Williams’ entry stated, “There being no further business the court adjourned without day forever.” Umpqua County died July 6, 1863.
103 years after his death (in 1984), Loren Williams became notable once again, for less than desirable reasons. Two Roseburg men were arrested and charged for desecrating the tomb of Loren Williams and stealing his skull. The men were said to have taken the skull to use at their occult altar/temple services.
Roy Agee held the position of Douglas County Clerk longest for six consecutive terms (24 years) and was the younger brother of former Douglas County Clerk Zopher Agee.
Prior to his election to Douglas County Clerk, Ebenezer Stephens had also been elected to the office of Umpqua County Assessor.
After his term as Douglas County Clerk, Thomas Sheridan served as President of First National Bank of Roseburg. In 1914 he was indicted and sentenced to five years in the penitentiary for withdrawing funds of depositors (embezzlement). In 1917, he received a pardon from U.S. President Woodrow Wilson.
Prior to election to Douglas County Clerk, Gallatin Taylor had been elected to Douglas County Sheriff (1884).
Prior to his election to Douglas County Clerk, James Gazley was elected to serve in both chambers of the Oregon Legislative Assembly (State Rep. 1854 and State Sen. 1860).
Prior to his election to Douglas County Clerk, David Shambrook had also been elected to Douglas County Coroner (1890).
Frank Benson went on to be elected as the Oregon Secretary of State, and shortly after, appointed to additionally and simultaneously serve as the Oregon Governor. After a new Governor was elected, Benson died before the end of his term as the Oregon Secretary of State.
Doris Wadsworth was the first woman elected to serve as Douglas County Clerk and subsequently the first woman elected to serve as Douglas County Commissioner.
Is the picture archive of all the clerks online somewhere?Yes, it is on our County Clerk webpage at douglascountyor.gov/177/Clerk.
Do clerks around the state ever meet or have much contact?
Yes, the 36 counties meet weekly online and in person 2-3 times a year. The Oregon Association of County Clerks is comprised of clerks, recorders and election officials, who are functioning as the elected or appointed county officials for a county government.
Favorite part of your job?The satisfaction of helping citizens, protecting their records and rights, and working with really great people in the clerk’s office.
Aspect of it that keeps you on your toes the most?Conducting elections, administering election laws and providing answers to voter election questions.
Loren L. Williams had an astonishing life which has always resulted in me viewing the Douglas County Clerk with an atmosphere of romance. He joined the beaver brigades as a young teenager and was exposed to the dangers and brutalities of Capitalism colliding with Native American cultures. The fur trade collapsed and he was marooned in San Francisco with no connections to the gold fields and he signed on with an expedition to pioneer a trail from Gold Beach to Jacksonville to access the gold mines from the sea. The expedition was repulsed on the lower Rogue. Loren L. Williams and a companion escaped with an aarrow in his butt and Williams crawled from the Rogue River to Scottsburg, while living on bugs and slugs that they captured and ate. Williams survived and became politically successfu and many years later the arrow and shaft emerged through his groin. After Gilbert Lane stole his skull the DA hired a forensic anthropologist to link the skull found in Gib's room to L. L. Williams. My recollection is that the expert said both that the collarbone left inthe bier showed bone mass consistent only with somone who had worked exraordinarily hard as a young person and that his pelvis showed the path of the arrow inside his body from his butt to his groin after he was wounded on the Rogue River.
