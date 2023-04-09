EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in February 1992. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I am a confessed novice when it comes to building things. That’s why I decided when my wife wanted a bi-fold door installed on the guest bedroom closet to buy one of those easy-to-assemble kits.
I’ve long been wary of discount hardware stores, so I chose one of the old-line, reputable Roseburg building institutions to make my purchase. The salesman assured me his 10-year-old son had put together a bi-fold door just like the one I was purchasing. “The instructions are simple. Just follow them step-by-step,” he told me.
The minute I opened the package and took out the pink instruction sheet I knew that fellow had a 10-year-old genius for a son. I should have called right then for an interpreter, but my male ego got the best of me. After all I am a comprehensive reader and one only has to comprehensively read to understand instructions.
These were ABC instructions, except they stretched the alphabet all the way to M. I got past A all right, which was just some pictures of the project in its various stages of assembly. B was also fairly elementary — just parts numbers.
When I got to C, the instructions got a bit complicated. That is somewhat of a journalistic understatement. C told me:
“Kapa glidskenan efter uppmatt bredd. Kappa samtliga lameller och karmlister efter uppmatt hojd minus 2.3 cm.”
That C was written in Svensk, so I skipped down to the next C which told me:
“Skaer glideskinnen I dorabnigens breddemal (brug fintandet sav). Ovrige lameller skaeres i dorebnigens hojdenal minus 2.3 cm.”
The C under Norsk was in Suomi, but by this time I understood that something was minus 2.3 cms. This only spelled more trouble since I am still an inches-and-foot man. The next line gave me hope since I still have a slight understanding of French from my high school language class, but it ended up raising a new question. The French instructed me:
“Recouper le rail haut a la largeur de votre ouverture. Recouper les autres profils a la hauter de votre ouverture moins 23 mm.”
Is minus 2.3 cms the equivalent of moins 23 mm?
Just when I had decided this was all Greek to me, the next line was in English.
After reading on, however, I was not sure this was in English. It kept talking about putting things in “rund” holes, working on “fat surfaces” and lifting “the pertition and the rale into pace.”
I had read the instructions in Francais in order to understand what this bilingual tech writer was saying. The two sets of instructions following English were of no help. One was in Deutsch and the other in Dutch.
I learned to divide by 25 to get inches out of millimeters, only to have the tech writer wake up midway through the English instructions and start using inches. This really worried me since I had already made cuts based on my division. Had he really meant inches all along? Or was he now confusing inches with millimeters?
This bi-fold door was becoming an issue of international intrigue, not to mention the trade deficit.
It was not until I reached the last instruction that I fully understood.
It said in plain English: “Screw it.”
Copies of Bill Duncan’s book are still available from his wife, Ada Duncan, at 541-784-7971, as well as at While Away Books in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.