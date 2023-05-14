My son, Jeffrey, came home from U.C. Berkeley for Spring break.
I thought he looked just fine.
His mother had a worried look on her face as she said:
“Don’t you think Jeff has lost weight? I don’t think he’s eating properly.”
Isn’t that just like a mother?
With seven children, I’ve heard this same story in many versions, but each time I hear it, I think:
Isn’t that just like a mother?
When I was in my 30s, my mother visited me in California. We had just moved into a new home and the day she arrived I was installing a TV antenna on the roof of the two-story house.
My mother stood down on the patio looking up at her son fastening the antenna to the brick chimney.
“Jack!” she cried out (my mother has always called me Jack, so I don’t know why all you people insist on calling me Bill.)
I was so startled by the urgency of her voice I almost fell off the roof.
“You be careful up there. You could fall.”
Now isn’t that just like a mother?
My daughter, Eularee, who lives in Eugene, is going to drive to Southern California in few weeks because her daughter, Sarah Beth, is in a dance recital at Disneyland. You would think this was an obligation on her part to get the child to Anaheim and that she would be part of a carpool to haul a bunch of dancers south of the border.
Not so. She’s going alone. The dancers are being transported by another conveyance. She’s driving there, she said, in answer to my question about why she would make such a long trip alone, because “my daughter needs my support.” This in spite of her being still in a stage of recovery from two back-to-back cancer surgeries and possibly facing a third one.
Isn’t that just like a mother?
Joy Killip of Roseburg, whose son, Brad, was in the army as part of Desert Storm, confessed one day she felt guilty every time she took a shower because she knew her son couldn’t shower in the combat zone.
“I just wanted to cry when I would think about that,” she said.
Isn’t that just like a mother?
Jeri Arney of Melrose took care of her two grandchildren when her daughter, a career army sergeant, was sent to Saudi Arabia during the Persian Gulf War. When asked by a reporter about having to return to the role of mother for her grandchildren, Jason, 10 and K.D., 4, Jeri quickly said:
“I wouldn’t have it any other way. You don’t question it. It’s life.”
Isn’t that just like a mother?
Debbie Alderman, a student at Umpqua Community College, who has to work to pay for her education and the household expenses, says she feels guilty about the time spent away from her 8-year-old son, Joshua.
“The time spent in college during the day and working part time at night has cost me many hours away from Josh. Even though I am physically present at home studying, I’m not always mentally there when he wants to play or needs me to tend to his hurt knee. I think when you are a mother you tend to feel even more guilty about leaving your child to pursue a career.”
Isn’t that just like a mother?
In my early newspaper career days, I worked alongside a woman named Jane. Her husband had left her and she was raising three daughters alone. I never heard Jane complain. She put all three daughters through college. When the last one graduated from Oregon State University, Jane flew from Southern California to attend the graduation ceremony. When she returned, she checked into a hospital and a short time later died of cancer.
No one knew of her illness — not even her daughters.
Isn’t that just like a mother?
These are the same people who go hungry in order that their children have enough to eat. These are the same people who scrimp and save from meager budgets to make sure a child has new clothing while they make do with what they have. These are the same people who go sleepless night after night when a child is sick. These are the same people who can hear a child turn over in its sleep in another room in the middle of the night and can’t rest until they’ve checked to see if everything is all right.
So please answer me this: Why do all these women feel guilty?
The answer must be because they are mothers — a breed that only God can understand. Happy Mother’s Day!
