EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in September 2000. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I must confess that I did not know I had “abs” until I had a heart attack and triple-bypass surgery. After the procedure, my cardiologist enrolled me in an aerobic fitness program at a Roseburg hospital cardiac rehab center.
It was there I discovered I had abs. I first heard the word from Sandy Pieschel, a registered nurse who ran the cardiac rehab program at the hospital.
She wasn’t necessarily talking to me, but I overheard her mention “washboard abs.” I was so dumb that I thought it had something to do with wash day, not the abdomen.
The more I became involved in riding the stationary bike, walking the treadmill, lifting weights, rowing and developing my own walking regime to get my heart rate up, I learned that I was really working on my abs.
All along I thought it was my heart.
One day, when an RN lifted my shirt to implant a lead to a heart monitor on my chest, she told me I had beautiful abs. It was then I learned the word I thought had something to do with wash day, was really part of the anatomy.
I still don’t know how she figured anything on my abdominal area could be beautiful, since it is covered from neck to belly button with scars from every kind of surgery known in modern medicine.
I asked her how she came to the “beautiful” conclusion and she said it was because I have tight abs. When I asked her what that meant, she replied that it meant I don’t have a belly that hangs over my belt.
It shows that you have been working out to develop your abs, she said.
I thought I was in there to work on my heart, not my abs.
After that, I noticed that abs has become a buzzword among exercise gurus. Everybody, it seems, is working on their abs.
Magazines have entire feature stories with titles like “Get Rid of Your Gut, Work on Your Abs.”
We’re bombarded with headlines like this every day. I saw a story the other day that said, in essence, you have to banish the B.S. before you can banish your belly. Then it gave a 10-point program for gut-busting toward perfect abs.
Admittedly, I did little exercise before my heart attack, other than working around the farm, which to me at the time seemed like more than enough strenuous exercise. The doctor told me that was one kind of exercise, but that I really needed aerobic exercise for sustained periods of time.
She knew just the lady who would get my heart pumping — Sandy Pieschel.
When I joined her program, she would go through a structured period of warm-ups and stretches and would often yell, “Breathe, Bill, breathe,” when she caught me holding my breath during these exercises.
She wired me up to a TV monitor and started me pedaling a bicycle, then progressively moved me to a treadmill, then to a rowing machine and finally pulling weights, working all of these into a routine.
After each session there was the mandatory cool-down routine, using some of the same exercises and stretches we did for the warm-up.
If I barely flinched during the exercises, she was on the phone to the doctor. If I failed to show up for one of my three-day appointments, she was on the phone finding out why I was absent.
All the time she was working on my abs and I didn’t know it.
Once I even complained about lower back pain and immediately she came up with a quick answer: Work on your abs. A strong lower back protects the stomach, and vice versa.
Wow. And to think before I started this training I didn’t even know I had abs.
