The Roseburg Fire Department would like to remind everyone to “keep it legal and keep it safe” when using fireworks this year. We would like everyone to know what fireworks are legal to use in Oregon without a permit, where residents can use them, and how to use fireworks safely. Although the city of Roseburg allows the use of legal fireworks within city limits, it is the sole responsibility of the person using the fireworks to do so legally and safely, while being respectful of their neighbors and property.
If you choose to celebrate with fireworks, please practice the four “B”s of safe fireworks use:
Be prepared before lighting fireworks. Keep water available by using a garden hose or bucket.
Be safe when lighting fireworks. Keep children and pets away from fireworks.
Be responsible after lighting fireworks. Never relight a dud; wait for 15 to 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal.
Be aware. Use only legal fireworks and use them only in legal places.
Oregon law prohibits the possession, use, or sale of any firework that flies into the air, explodes, or behaves in an uncontrollable and unpredictable manner without a permit issued by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office. Bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers are illegal in Oregon without a permit. Officials may seize illegal fireworks and charge offenders with a class B misdemeanor, which could result in a fine. Those who misuse fireworks or allow fireworks to cause damage are liable and may be required to pay fire suppression costs or other damage. Parents are also liable for fireworks damage caused by their children.
Independence Day is an important holiday, and a time for celebration. Please help us keep it safe and enjoyable for everyone.
