Roseburg Public Library is changing the way we process new books in an effort to get materials into patrons’ hands more efficiently.
The biggest change occurs with the online library catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com. Previously, I added the list of new purchases to the catalog as soon as Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp or I placed orders. This allowed patrons to log into their accounts and place holds well before the materials arrived at the library.
The drawback was the amount of staff time the extra step created. When we received the books from the vendor, we spent up to a week preparing them for the shelves.
Now we are waiting to add the list of new purchases to the catalog until just before the items arrive. There have been a couple of growing pains, but we recognized immediately that we will turn around materials faster so patrons can check out the hot titles soon after they’re released.
I encourage patrons who browse the catalog and do not see the new item they want to create a purchase request. Log into your account with your library card number; the default password is the 10-digit phone number recorded on the library card application form. (Contact the library at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 to reset the password.)
Click on “My Account,” then “Reserves/Requests.” Look for the question “Is the library missing something?” Click on “Let us know,” and complete the form.
Alternately, purchase request forms are available in paper format at the library’s front desk or patrons may submit requests by email or phone.
Staff monitors requests and places holds in the order received.
I will evaluate this new process regularly but intend to give it at least six months before making further major adjustments.
Patrons are welcome to provide feedback in person or by phone or email. Thank you for your patience as we transition to this new workflow.
Annual Report to State LibraryI recently put the finishing touches on the library’s annual statistical report to the State Library of Oregon. The data, collected from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, quantify Roseburg Public Library’s services, and we use the information to inform staff efforts and projects.
I invite the community to review the complete report as well as the highlights I shared with the Library Commission and City Council. The documents are linked on the home page of the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org.
