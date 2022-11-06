Roseburg Public Library staff loves sharing our favorite reads with the community, and now we want to hear from you.
Local readers are invited to submit brief reviews of books and audiobooks you want to recommend, and we will feature them on a new display titled “Patron Picks.”
All picks must be available in physical format at Roseburg Public Library. There are 80,000 items in the collection, so I don’t see that criterion as much of a barrier.
Search the catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com to ensure the library has a copy of the book or audiobook on CD.
My other request is that you consider titles that may not be well known to the average reader. We know the new John Grisham is going to circulate regardless of whether it is on a display shelf.
But the debut author or translated work? A Patron Pick may introduce them to a new audience. That said, don’t hesitate to sing the praises of the bestseller that knocked your socks off. Books for all ages and interests are welcome.
Reviews should not exceed 75 words. Think of it as a quick pitch that convinces a complete stranger to take a chance on a book. Include the title, author and your name.
By participating, you agree to share your first name and last initial with the public. Submissions may be edited to correct errors, provide clarification or fit the space provided.
Submit reviews by email to library@cityofroseburg.org or complete a paper form located at the front desk and on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org.
There is no limit to the number of entries, and the project will continue indefinitely. If the display becomes as popular as Staff Picks, the books will check out constantly.
The display will be located on a rolling shelving unit near the new books for adults. Just as with Staff Picks, each book will rest on a stand, and the patron recommendation will stick out of the top of the book on a printed piece of paper.
Also as we do with Staff Picks, there will be a Patron Picks booklist on the online catalog. The list will include the titles recommended by the public, and patrons can place holds for easy pickup.
Speaking of patron input, we recently asked community members to share the types of nonfiction history books you would check out from the library. Not surprisingly, the top two vote-getters were memoir/biography/autobiography and North American history.
I was surprised that ancient history came in a close third, and I look forward to keeping an eye on new releases to add to that section of the collection.
A final note: The library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
