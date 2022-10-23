I got hooked on nonfiction by reading the likes of Erik Larson, Candice Millard, Stacy Schiff and Simon Winchester; authors who excel at creating a narrative with facts.
Recently, I added Oregon writer Sierra Crane Murdoch to my must-read list after devouring her debut book, “Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country,” which was a finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in General Nonfiction.
I read the book in preparation for Roseburg Public Library’s Facebook Live streaming event with Murdoch at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. To view the live stream, go to facebook.com/roseburglibrary. A Facebook account is not required.
I will moderate a Q&A session following Murdoch’s presentation. Those who have a Facebook account may post questions during the event by commenting on the live stream.
Murdoch frames “Yellow Bird” around Lissa Yellow Bird, an Arikara woman who sees the changes that the North Dakota oil boom has on her homeland, the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
It’s just after the great recession, and mostly non-Native workers throng for new jobs, fracking alters the landscape, and backdoor deals implicate tribal politicians.
When Lissa learns about the disappearance of oil worker Kristopher (KC) Clarke, she becomes obsessed with the case. But her determination isn’t just to find answers for KC’s mother; it’s also to make up for her own mistakes — drug addiction, prison, estrangement from her children.
“Yellow Bird” is a captivating combination of true crime, biography and journalism, and I highly recommend the audiobook, which Murdoch narrates.
Learn more about Murdoch and read some of her other work on her website at sierramurdoch.com.
For those interested in the authors I first mentioned, they all are prolific, and I don’t think readers can go wrong with any of their work.
That said, my favorite titles are Larson’s “In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler’s Berlin”; Millard’s “Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President”; Schiff’s “Cleopatra: A Life”; and Winchester’s “The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary.”
