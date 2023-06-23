It often starts in childhood; the habit of putting something on vegetables to meet the taste buds’ demand for flavor, fat, oil and salt. It could be cheese sauce on broccoli, peanut butter on celery, salt on watermelon and tomatoes, or a side of ranch with just about any vegetable. The pattern of covering up the taste of vegetables to “make them more palatable to the taste buds” is something that is not always easy to change.
The question is, why change at all? Eating a salad no matter how much dressing it has on it, is still eating a salad, right? Well, not exactly. Most dressings and sauces are high in saturated fat and calories, low in nutrients and expensive.
What if sauces and dressing weren’t needed to “eat those vegetables”? Vegetables are packed full of flavor and are delicious just as they are grown. How can it be possible to suddenly leave ranch off vegetables just to be able to eat them and enjoy them? While most consumers of the Standard American Diet have trained our taste buds to expect salt, oil and sugar (“SOS Foods”), we can begin the retraining process and see outcomes after just a few weeks. The amazing thing is that taste buds will adapt when slowly detoxing on the ranch and other processed sauces and toppings. Taste buds can help the change to whole food plant-based eating, and once taste buds adapt, whole foods taste amazing. Taste buds can forget the need for salt, sugar, oil and ranch on everything.
For a challenge, instead of reaching for a salty, sweet, and high-fat snack, choose crisp snap peas, sweet corn on the cob, juicy tomatoes, crisp carrots, sweet cucumbers, creamy avocado and so many more delicious plants to choose from. This is what is known as “whole-food eating.”
Whole foods have not been processed, altered or had additional preservatives added. A simple definition of whole foods is, “nothing good has been taken out, and nothing bad has been added.” Processed foods have had some of their nutrients taken away and other ingredients added. They often contain high amounts of sugar, oils and other fats, and sodium.
The other benefit of eating colorful veggies is that they are nutrient-dense and full of naturally occurring vitamins and minerals. Instead of just learning to color a rainbow as a child, what if eating a rainbow every day was introduced simultaneously? Eating a variety of colors will result in eating a variety of vitamins and minerals.
Red fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, beets, radishes, cherries, strawberries, red onions and red peppers contain lycopene. Lycopene can improve heart health, decrease the risk of prostate and breast cancer risk, prevent stroke and increase brain function.
Orange and yellow fruits and vegetables such as carrots, squash, apricots, yellow peppers, sweet potatoes, bananas, pineapple, mangoes, pumpkins, peaches and oranges contain carotenoids. Carotenoids may reduce the risk of heart disease and inflammation, strengthen the immune system, build healthy skin and improve vision.
Green fruits and vegetables such as spinach, arugula, broccoli, Brussel’s sprouts, avocados, kiwis, asparagus, fresh green herbs and artichokes contain indoles and isothiocyanates. Indoles and isothiocyanates may help prevent cancer are high in vitamin K, potassium, fiber and, antioxidants and folic acid, which helps prevent neural tube defects in babies.
White and brown fruits and vegetables such as onions, mushrooms, cauliflower, garlic and leeks contain flavonoids and allicin. Flavonoids and allicin have anti-tumor properties. They also can reduce cholesterol and blood pressure, improve bone strength and decrease the risk of stomach cancer.
Blue and purple fruits and vegetables such as blueberries, blackberries, eggplant, figs, purple cabbage, grapes and plums contain anthocyanins and antioxidants. Flavonoids and allicin are associated with improved brain health and memory, may help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease.
Include the whole family and choose to eat vegetables from the colors of the rainbow every day. On the next shopping trip, when choosing a vegetable, get adventurous and make some new choices. Grab a bag of multi-colored bell peppers, add radishes, red cabbage, and pea pods to coleslaw, and use a mix of potatoes, sweet potatoes and yams to create a beautiful and delicious-tasting dish.
When introducing children to vegetables without a side of ranch, here are a few strategies to try:
- Enjoy family meals together and lead by example. Children watch and adopt habits from those around them, and when they see someone else eating vegetables, this will impact their desire to do the same.
- Having meals that include colorful vegetables not covered in a sauce or toppings will become a habit, and children are more likely to do the same.
- Show excitement and willingness to try new and colorful vegetables, and children will too.
- Promote choice and encourage the child to choose what and how much to eat from what’s offered.
- Children will eat when hungry, so avoid offering separate meals or snacks if they refuse to eat.
- It can take children 10-15 exposures to like a new food. Repeatedly expose a child to vegetables and always Include at least one choice at meals and snacks that the child likes. Repeated exposure may help a rejected food become a new favorite.
- Involve kids in helping to select, grow and cook vegetables. The more engaged children are in the process, the more likely they will be to try the foods.
- As a family, show an interest in learning about food, nutrition, growing vegetables in a garden and cooking. Many kids will also become interested in foods and experience their diverse flavors.
Today can be the first day to try vegetables without a side of a ranch. Take a moment in the produce department of a local grocery store or go to the farmer’s markets and see the colors of vegetables. Accept the personal challenge to incorporate plant-based whole foods and eat the colors of the rainbow every day.
Enjoy!
