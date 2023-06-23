download.jpg

Rainbow roasted potatoes.

 Photo courtesy of UC-VEG

It often starts in childhood; the habit of putting something on vegetables to meet the taste buds’ demand for flavor, fat, oil and salt. It could be cheese sauce on broccoli, peanut butter on celery, salt on watermelon and tomatoes, or a side of ranch with just about any vegetable. The pattern of covering up the taste of vegetables to “make them more palatable to the taste buds” is something that is not always easy to change.

The author is Juli Baker, RD and UC-VEG Volunteer. She also serves as the Community Outreach Coordinator for Thrive Umpqua. Juli grew up in Roseburg and moved back here after living in Bend for many years. After graduating from Roseburg High School, Juli first pursued the culinary arts at the Culinary Institute of America, later a bachelors in psychology from the University of Oregon, and a masters in dietetics and community nutrition from the State University of New York at Oneonta.

