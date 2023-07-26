Batch cooking is a term that evokes spending hours laboring away in a hot kitchen. Who has the containers for a week’s worth of meals and wants to do that on a summer day in August? Fortunately, there is another way to prepare larger quantities that will help save time, money and food waste and ensure healthy meals and snacks are easy to prepare during a busy week.
Planners and occasionally inspired cooks alike can benefit from pre-prepping vegetables, beans and grains.
Not only can you save time by prepping once or twice during the week, rather than chopping every time you cook, but you’ll also avoid the extra clean-up time that happens each time you meal prep vegetables. Having prepared vegetables, grains and beans ready to use will cut dinner preparation time in half and may even inspire to include more of these healthy options in meals and snacks.
Washed and pre-cut vegetables, pre-cooked beans and grains can be tossed into stir-fries, soups, grain bowls, tacos, made into slaws or used to make salads. Peeled and cut veggies are also great for grab-and-go snacks throughout the day.
Just thinking about preparing healthy and nutritious meals and snacks for a week can be very overwhelming. Get a piece of paper out and draw squares for seven days and then five squares within each day (three meals and two snacks). Once all squares are drawn, there will be 35 empty spaces to fill with food items for the week.
Anyone who has the ambition and time to have such variety go for it; however that’s not the case for many people.
Prepping the basics is a way to have delicious, easy-to-prepare meals and snacks every day. Also, it can be a great way to follow a budget, reduce impulse grocery shopping, reduce daily meal and snack preparation time, and eliminate food waste.
Decide what meals and snacks sound good this week. Look online, cookbooks, family favorites from the recipe box, and social media for inspiration.
Don’t try and fit all the recipes in from your favorite cooking show in one week. Instead, save these recipes for occasions when there is time to spend several hours having fun and creating something delicious.
Keep it simple. Start with one dish wonders instead of a meal that requires two or three dishes. One dish wonders have legumes, grain and vegetables all in one recipe.
One of the most important things is that prep is kept at a level that works for each person and the amount of storage available. Don’t risk wasting time and food by trying to prepare three reheatable meals and two snacks for five days all at once. You may find that after day three, eating the same thing isn’t so appealing.
Prepping the vegetables, beans and grains and not precooking will allow for easy cooking and leaves versatility.
Pre-wash vegetables before storing. When preparing greens, lettuce and herbs, separate the leaves, wash them and then air dry the leaves. Place the dried leaves into a resealable bag, along with a couple of sheets of paper towel to absorb the water, and store in the refrigerator.
Wash and air dry fruit such as grapes, cherries and blueberries for a great grab-no-go snack option.
Cooking grains and legumes is a great way to make a one-dish wonder. Pre-cook each grain or legume individually, according to the package instructions and take care not to overcook them — keeping in mind that you will be reheating them at some point, so there will be some additional cooking time.
When each batch is ready, spread the tender grains and legumes onto parchment-covered trays, spreading them out as thinly as possible to encourage the cooling process. Turn the cooked grains over once or twice while cooling. Store each component separately rather than as a blend for versatility when cooking.
Once the vegetables are chopped to the desired size and shape, and beans and grains are cooked, store in airtight containers in the refrigerator. Use glass, plastic, metal or storage bags. Label and date prepared items to ensure freshness.
The enjoyment of food is more than just great taste. Food is very personal, so choose a variety of colors, shapes and sizes when selecting vegetables, fruit, legumes and grains. Pay attention to presentation, including the shape, size and texture of the items. Our eyes see the food. They tell our brain what it will taste like all before the first bite.
Meal prep is meant to save time and reduce stress, but knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. There are many opinions, but ultimately, successful meal prep is about what will work for each household or lifestyle.
Visualizing the week ahead, and the ability to reuse the same ingredients throughout the week for multiple meals, is key.
