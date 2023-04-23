EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in July 1996. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
My youngest son, Jeff, will enter the University of California at Berkeley this fall to begin his Ph.D. studies in English. That in itself would not be unusual, but for some braggadocio from his less than scholarly father, except there is a twist to this story.
Jeff graduated 4.0 from Roseburg High School in 1989 and had several scholarship offers from colleges and universities around the nation. One of them was UC Berkeley, the university he eventually chose. This too wouldn’t be much news, except for the rest of the story.
When Jeff entered the university, a male counselor at Berkeley called his mother and me aside to give us a bit of Berkeley fatherly advice. He spoke to us condescendingly as a couple of country hicks from Roseburg, who had come to the city for the first time.
He told us not to expect too much from Jeff in the way of scholarly achievement and that a 4.0 from a “rural Oregon high school” was much easier to achieve than the grade expectations from Berkeley.
He might not even be able to maintain the grade point average to keep his scholarship, he warned. He said he didn’t want us to be disappointed.
I explained that my son was coming to UC Berkeley for an education, not to compete for a 4.0 grade average. The counselor still thought I should be forewarned about how tough it was to get good grades at Berkeley because obviously someone coming from a rural Oregon high school just didn’t measure up to Berkeley standards.
The counselor was right. Jeff didn’t make 4.0 at Berkeley. He only made 3.8 and with that he graduated cum laude in English.
I couldn’t resist it. I sent the counselor a telegram reminding him that this new Berkeley cum laude came from a rural Oregon high school and he really shouldn’t expect too much from him.
What I expected of Jeff was that he take those rural Oregon values into whatever situations he encountered in life.
At the point of graduation Jeff wavered between going to Officer’s Candidate School for the Marines or to continue his education for a teacher’s career.
His mother worried about the dangers he might encounter in the Marines. I didn’t and secretly hoped he would select the Marines.
He didn’t. Jeff went on to the University of California at Los Angeles, then into student teaching at Garfield High School in East Los Angeles.
It was there he got his combat training to teach in the Oakland California school district.
Some of the stories he tells cause his mother to secretly hope he reconsiders the Marines. He has just ended the school year teaching at Oakland High School and will spend his summer teaching journalism in an Upward Bound program for inner-city kids at Holy Name College in Oakland. In the fall he enters UC Berkeley for his Ph.D. studies and already has a teacher’s assistant position on the faculty.
But one must keep in mind, he’s just a product of one of those rural Oregon high schools.
Frankly, Berkeley could use a few more rural Oregon high school graduates — 4.0 or less.
Perhaps some of the rural Oregon values, which the counselor thought would not serve Jeff well in his Berkeley experience, will rub off on that university. If you scratch deep enough, you’ll find those same rural, agricultural roots once permeated UC Berkeley.
And I am just as sure that in East Los Angeles and Oakland, there are black and Hispanic kids who are today carrying with them some of the rural Oregon values Jeff taught them.
