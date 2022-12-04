EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in December 2001. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I received my first Christmas card this year on the Friday after Thanksgiving and I knew I had lost the battle again. The card was from Bill and Pauline Cutright of Lynn Haven, Florida.
The Cutrights’ daughter, Lois, married my nephew, John Thomas Duncan III.
Pauline starts addressing her Christmas cards around July 4 and by now I should know I will never get ahead of her even though every year I vow to get one in the mail to the Cutrights by the first of November.
Even with this early warning, I didn’t get the bulk of my Christmas cards mailed until this week, but after all, each card not only gave Christmas wishes, but also offered greetings for a New Year. The cards should arrive before January 2002.
When I went to buy stamps, I picked the simple Madonna motif rather than the more secular themes because I am just old-fashioned enough to still believe Christmas is a religious holiday.
When the United States first issued a Christmas stamp in 1962, it stuck with the secular versions of trees and wreaths until 1971. That year, the U.S. Postal Service issued a reproduction of the Adoration of the Shepherds painted in 1508 by the early Renaissance Italian painter Giorgione da Castelfranco.
The religious-themed stamp was the largest printing order in the history of U.S. postage. Over a billion stamps were sold. It broke the ice with the postal service, which has produced a religious-themed stamp each Christmas since.
Actually, Canada instituted the idea of a Christmas-motif stamp in 1898, but it was affixed to a postcard, an idea the Canadians adopted from a British tradition dating back to 1840 when the “penny post” Christmas card was begun.
The original purpose was a relatively inexpensive way to greet people at Christmas. Printers tried to outdo each other with original designs. The first Christmas card itself — a card that would be stuffed inside an envelope — came in 1846, designed by artist John Colcott Horsley.
It had three panels, the center one featuring a family toasting each other on Christmas Day with a glass of wine. The temperance league criticized the card as promoting excessive drinking.
Regardless of the protest, thousands of cards were printed and sold for a shilling each. The Christmas card was born with a simple message “A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to You.”
The first American Christmas card was the artwork of a German-born printer named Louis Prang, who printed a card in his Roxbury, Mass., print shop in 1875. It was so popular that he held a nationwide contest for the best Christmas designs for his cards and each year would create cards from those designs.
Over the years Christmas cards became more and more elaborate. Some scrooges complain about the cards plugging up the mail system, but I love it when I go to my rural mailbox and find stacks of Christmas cards among all the commercial junk mail — and bills.
It is the one time a year that people actually use the mail for the purpose of communicating with friends and relatives.
I even enjoy those Christmas letters that come mentioning people I never met. This year I got five of those letters via e-mail. Bah, humbug. Put a stamp on it and load it up on Uncle Sam’s mules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.