We all have our reasons for living in Douglas County. For some, it’s the relatively mild winters and summers. Others love the charm and small-town feel. Many folks love our plentiful outdoor recreational activities like hunting, fishing, kayaking, skiing or wine tasting surrounding us.

KC Bolton is the CEO of Aviva Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center offering medical, dental and behavioral health care from nine sites of service in locations across Douglas County.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.