We all have our reasons for living in Douglas County. For some, it’s the relatively mild winters and summers. Others love the charm and small-town feel. Many folks love our plentiful outdoor recreational activities like hunting, fishing, kayaking, skiing or wine tasting surrounding us.
Whether you were born and raised here or moved to the area recently, something about living here is special.
For all of the benefits, though, we have our share of drawbacks, among them reliable access to health care. While Douglas County is blessed with many healthcare facilities and talented providers who work in them, it’s no secret to anyone who’s called this area home that we’ve struggled for years to recruit and keep them here.
It’s a problem extending far beyond Roseburg and our surrounding communities — rural towns nationwide face the same challenge.
There’s a litany of reasons we’ve heard from providers who choose to leave, ranging from a lack of shopping options (looking at you, Trader Joe’s) to limited opportunities for their spouses to find employment in their areas of expertise.
Ultimately, patients feel the brunt of it. At best, looking for a new provider every year or two is frustrating. At worst, it impacts continuity of care and justifiably makes people wonder if their health care is in good hands.
The federal government designates Douglas County as a Health Professional Shortage Area for medical, dental and behavioral health providers. Hiring more doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants seems like an easy fix. However, convincing providers to move to a rural area is extremely difficult.
While not always true, small towns often lack wrap-around healthcare resources like specialty care, which requires family medicine providers to manage conditions and diseases that specialty practitioners would otherwise address.
Most qualified candidates come from elsewhere with little to no experience living and working in a small town. We all know rural living isn’t for everyone, especially those from the city or the suburbs of metropolitan areas. It’s not a good or bad thing; it’s just different.
No matter the reason, we as a community must continue to search for innovative ways to attract qualified providers to our area. Among them, we need to keep local learners local. We have our fair share of high school graduates who desire to pursue careers in health care. We must offer them the educational resources to earn degrees close to home.
To that end, Umpqua Community College is working vigorously to establish and enhance its healthcare educational opportunities. Recently, UCC announced a licensed practical nursing program, a one-year certificate for medical assistants and a phlebotomy program.
UCC has also collaborated with Bushnell University to offer undergraduate and graduate degrees for students — a bachelor of science in psychology and a master of arts in clinical mental health counseling — without leaving Roseburg.
At Aviva Health, we’re also looking to keep local learners local. In partnership with the Area Health Education Center of Southwest Oregon, we offer the ReConnect Gap-Year Fellowship Program, a workforce development initiative to influence pre-health students to return and practice in a rural area after graduating from medical school.
The program provides individuals who have earned their undergraduate degree with paid clinical work experience. This develops their understanding of, and competence in, offering health care in a rural environment, targeting learners who have either lived in small communities or have a desire to practice there in the future.
Our family medicine residency program was designed with the same goal: To find individuals passionate about working in rural environments or who have had exposure to small-town living. Those residents receive three years of training while simultaneously acculturating to the area, taking full advantage of all the benefits of living in Roseburg.
These approaches are working. One of our gap-year fellows currently practices at a local clinic. Another is now in his second year of residency in our residency program. What’s more, four of our first residency graduates are practicing in Oregon — two in Roseburg, one in Grants Pass and another in Portland.
At Aviva Health we’re excited for what the future holds for local health care workforce development and working diligently with partner organizations and educational institutions to fortify those opportunities.
