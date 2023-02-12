EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in September 1985. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I am not one who rushes headlong into new technology.
It was only recently that in a weak moment I surrendered my Underwood manual typewriter for an electric. A single feature of modern technology seduced me into retiring Mr. Write Now. (I give names to all my inanimate objects. I find it helps for them to have human dimension when you yell at them.)
Other than the electric bill, the only difference between my Underwood and this electric marvel was an extra key. When pressed, this key would back up and erase those rare, but occasional typos that creep onto a page of typewritten material every now and then.
Mind you, I had written thousands of words in my lifetime without the aid of such a device, but suddenly I had to have it. I decided the time had come to put the oil cloth cover over Mr. Write Now for the final time and to plug in the 20th century.
It was a sad day when I pulled the shroud over Mr. Write Now’s solid steel frame and edged it over the platen, all splattered with Boo-Boo Goo and stained with the blood, sweat and tears of 30 years of effortless creative writing.
I placed Mr. Write Now in the closet of my office and resisted all the female logic from the family comptroller to turn Mr. Write Now into a cash asset at the next garage sale.
My arguments were that one gets attached to manual typewriters just like kids, dogs and cats. When that argument failed, I tried:
“What if we have a power blackout?”
Or, “It is made in the USA, which in itself puts it in the antique category.”
And finally, “What if some day, posthumously, I’m discovered? Wouldn’t the Douglas County Museum want Mr. Write Now for display?”
My packrat thinking paid off, because it wasn’t long before Mr. Goosey — my name for the electric because the keys react goosey to the slightest touch — ended up in the shop.
Not once, but twice, three times, four times and one time it was in the shop from May to February. It was in there so long I sent it a Christmas card and almost had to send it Easter greetings.
The principal problem was that the keys, made of plastic, kept breaking off. It was during one of the broken key crises that I became trapped in a time warp between two technological advances — plastic typewriter keys and Super Glue.
It was a Sunday. My wife was off to church and I was home sinning with a typewriter. The period key broke off and because I felt reaching the end of a sentence was essential to what I was writing, I decided to make emergency repairs.
I held the period key in a vise-like grip between my left thumb and index finger and squeezed the tiny tube of Super Glue in the crack on the plastic key.
It worked.
The only trouble was the key wasn’t glued to the typewriter, but to my thumb and index finger. I tried soaking it off in hot water, but that seemed to harden it all the more.
I thumbed through the first aid book until I found a recommendation that I soak it in acetone, and the book said nail polish remover was a good emergency source of acetone.
With the key still tightly attached to my left thumb and index finger, I rummaged through my wife’s beauty aids without finding a single bottle of nail polish remover. Knowing her piety, I knew the church choir would sing the closing hymn before I could call on her for help. I also knew I couldn’t wait.
So I called around the neighborhood looking for a painted lady. The only lady who answered the phone was Karla Morrow, who said she was not a painted lady, but agreed upon hearing my sticky situation to run to the nearest store and pick up a container of nail polish remover. I recommended the large economy size.
When Karla arrived with a pint of nail polish remover, she poured it into a glass and I plunged in period first. The first-aid book said it would take a few minutes for the solution to work, but after 10 minutes with no results, I decided the emergency room might have a better solution — perhaps a surgeon’s scalpel. Karla, of course had to drive me.
When the Sunday crew at Mercy Medical Center’s emergency room regained their composure after seeing a guy holding a period inside a glass filled with nail polish remover, they called the poison center. They instructed: “Have him soak his fingers in a solution of acetone and Wesson Oil.”
Because Mercy didn’t have any Wesson Oil in stock, Karla drove me back home, where I added Wesson oil to the acetone and explained to my wife, who by this time had returned from church, why I was running around with the neighbor lady, and then sat back to await my fate.
Two hours later I was a free man.
Well, not quite. My fingers were free, but I still had a story in the typewriter unfinished and the acetone and Wesson Oil had melted the period key.
Old faithful Mr. Write Now came out of the closet and ended the story. Period.
