EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in July 2005. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
The other day I received a letter from Cecile Swenson, the widow of my first managing editor, Carl (Pony) Swenson. It was really a letter within a letter, because it contained a copy of a letter from Evelyn De Wolfe, formerly a reporter for The Los Angeles Times, the same newspaper where Swenson labored until he retired.
I think it was a coy reminder for me to return a book I borrowed from Cecile on my recent visit to California. The book was written by De Wolfe and entitled, “The Life and Times of Phlange Welder.”
Don’t rush to your nearest bookstore, it won’t be there. The book was a limited edition, that shows the reading public newspaper people, like myself, are downright human.
We are, you know.
Phlange Welder was born in the imagination of Swenson, although Phlange surely lived and De Wolfe’s book establishes that fact. I also know because I was on the last voyage of the Queen Mary and Phlange was named among the passengers and is forever listed on the official last voyage manifest.
De Wolfe said her book was a salute to a memorable era of print journalism and is “affectionately dedicated to the terminally mischievous who made us laugh, made us friends and endowed the meekest among us with courage and daring.”
While Phlange surely lived, he was part of the genius of Swenson, who was an editor at the hallowed old gray lady of First and Spring streets in Los Angeles, the home of The Los Angeles Times.
Phlange, according to De Wolfe’s book, first showed up in a government handout sent to The Times by the Navy looking for flange welders. Swenson, who was always quick with the alliterate pun, renamed it Phlange Welder and described Phlange as a philanthropist who had donated a phenomenal sum to the Phlox Society.
Phlange first entered The Times society pages on the guest list at one of Dorothy (Buffy) Chandler’s socialite parties. This is where the mischievous, courageous and daring part comes in because Dorothy was the wife of publisher Norman Chandler.
That story was the start of Phlange’s long list of attendance at the most prestigious social and philanthropic events covered by The Times.
It was an insiders’ joke and only a few outsiders knew about Phlange. One was the late Lawrence Deutsch, founder of the Los Angeles Music Center, who was so taken with the newspaper prank, he listed Phlange Welder as among the baritones and bassos on the program of the New York Opera during its engagement in Los Angeles.
Phlange made the pages of The Times for five years before television reporter Ralph Story exposed the prank on his prime time television program.
De Wolfe writes: “After the segment aired, a memo was posted at the newspaper warning that anyone involved in any future mention of Phlange Welder in the pages of The Times would be instantly terminated.”
Publishers have no sense of humor.
They often underestimate the power of the press. Not long after the memo was posted, Times Washington Bureau correspondent Ted Sell wrote a lengthy piece for The Times from Washington, D.C. The first letter of each paragraph spelled PHLANGE WELDER LIVES.
That brazen rebuttal restored the courage of the Phlangeans of The Times. They formed the Phlange Welder Memorial Fund and donated money to the Los Angeles Times Camp Fund for the underprivileged, a charitable act that forced The Times to list Phlange Welder as a donor.
This led to a Phlange Welder Fan Club, including T-shirts and some enterprising member even got him listed in the Anchorage, Alaska, telephone book. His name has been scribbled in guest books at most national parks and perhaps in every museum in the United States and even the Louvre in Paris.
As one of the mischievous, courageous and daring Phlangeans, I say: Long Live Phlange Welder.
