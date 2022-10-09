EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in October 2001. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
It must be time to stop fretting and start laughing. After thousands of words in my e-mail box, all somber about the USA and terrorism, this one showed up out of nowhere.
Since my theory is that during World War II we won because we had a better sense of humor than our enemies, maybe this cyberspace offering from some anonymous person is a signal that it is time to listen to the humorist, instead of the terrorist.
The title of the cyberspace offering is:
“Things I wish I had known before I went out into the Real World.”
We could have all used this advice before entering the real world, but perhaps it is good even now after we’ve entered the real world.
The parenthetical additions are my comments. Here are my tips:
A person needs only two tools: WD-40 and duct tape.
If it doesn’t move and it should, use WD-40.
If it moves and it shouldn’t, use the tape.
(I have both those items in my tool kit in the garage.)
Any and all compliments can be handled by simply saying “Thank you,” though it helps if you say it with a Southern accent.
(I say it often and with a Southern accent.)
Some people are working backstage, some are playing in the orchestra, some are onstage singing, some are in the audience as critics, some are there to applaud.
Know who and where you are.
(Since I can’t play a musical instrument, and I can’t even carry a tune in the bathtub, and since I don’t criticize people who can do what I can’t, I certainly know who I am and where I am when I applaud.)
When baking, follow directions.
When cooking, go by your own taste.
(I always follow directions for baking, but when I cook I like to tinker with the ingredients, therefore I have to taste often.)
Never continue dating anyone who is rude to the waiter.
(I am never rude to a waiter. Wait a minute, my wife says, that’s not true. I did tell a waiter in a Mexican restaurant once that he was full of chili when he told me I’d have to go to Taco Bell if I wanted taco sauce for my tacos.)
If you tell a lie, don’t believe it deceives only the other person.
(I know that advice firsthand. My dad convinced me that I would have to be a good liar to tell a lie. I wasn’t.)
The five most essential words for a healthy, vital relationship: “I apologize” and “You are right.”
(Those words should be written into the marriage vows to replace those words now eliminated like, “to love, honor until death do us part.”)
Everyone seems normal until you get to know him or her.
(Normal? What’s normal?)
When you make a mistake, make amends immediately.
It’s easier to eat crow while it’s still warm.
(That should be up there with those five most essential words as an addendum.)
If he or she says that you are too good for that person — believe it.
(More good marriage advice.)
I’ve learned to pick my battles: I ask myself, “Will this matter one year from now? How about one month? One week? One day?”
(I do this and I wish I had known about this tactic before I went out into the real world. I would have less battle scars.)
If you woke up breathing, congratulations! You have another chance!
(I did and I intend to live this day in total awe that I have another chance.)
Living is really the best revenge.
(Especially to the doctor who told me I had terminal cancer 23 years ago.)
Be really nice to your friends because you never know when you are going to need them to empty your bedpan and hold your hand.
(I’ve been there and I thank God for friends.)
Never underestimate the kindness of your fellow man.
(I think the last few weeks have shown us that kind of kindness.)
You are the only person who can truly make you happy.
(Being happy doesn’t mean everything’s perfect. It just means looking beyond the imperfections.)
The final message in this e-mail philosophy may be the most important of all.
Never pass up an opportunity to pee.
(I will admit I generally ignored this advice until I was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and the doctor prescribed a diuretic to keep fluid from building up around my heart. I have considered becoming the Duncan Hines of public restrooms.)
