Surveys indicate that more people are traveling solo. According to last year’s “Portrait of American Travelers,” marketing firm MMGY Global found that one in four respondents planned to take a trip alone in 2022. Cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta and resort areas like Palm Springs were among the top domestic destinations.
While the prospect may be daunting for some, with advance planning and some basic precautions, solo travel can be a fulfilling experience.
And it isn’t a one-size-fits-all option. You may be comfortable exploring independently or prefer traveling with a tour group. You can also do a hybrid: spending time on your own along with organized day trips.
Your Travel Leaders travel advisor will work with you to pick a destination and create an itinerary that meets your needs. Especially if you’re a woman traveling alone, your travel advisor will have suggestions about places where you’ll feel safe.
Cities are a natural for people traveling solo. They’re walkable, with plenty of options for dining and sightseeing. Public transportation makes it easy to explore, and you’ll find a wide variety of tours that cover history, culture and cuisine.
An all-inclusive resort in Mexico or the Caribbean that caters to singles is another great choice. Traveling solo doesn’t have to mean traveling alone. Many land tours and cruises are ideal for single travelers, and it’s possible to find some that don’t charge a supplement or will match you with a roommate.
If you have a bucket list destination, let your travel advisor know.
Wherever you’re going in the world, safety comes first. The same common-sense steps you take in everyday life will serve you well when you’re taking a trip on your own.
For solo travelers that means being aware of your surroundings at all times, especially if you’re in an unfamiliar place. It’s great to explore and when you’re by yourself, you get to set the pace and decide where to go.
But try to avoid places that are less busy, especially after dark. If you ask for directions, mention that you’re meeting someone there (even if you aren’t).
Just as there’s a dress code for work, there’s one for travel, too, and it’s especially important when you’re on your own. Try to blend in with the crowd so that your tourist status isn’t too obvious. Leave the expensive jewelry and souvenir t-shirts at home and when sharing your travels online, keep your real-time location private.
It’s a good idea for solo travelers to leave a copy of their itinerary with a friend or family member, and stay in touch by phone or email.
All U.S. citizens going abroad should consider signing up for the State Department’s free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program. You’ll get information about safety conditions at your destination and it’ll be easier for the nearest U.S. Embassy to reach you in the event of an emergency.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
