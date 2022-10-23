Fall is officially here, with such evidence colder mornings, leaves falling from the trees and, of course, our old friend Halloween.
I have a lot of great memories of Halloween as a kid. Dressing up in different costumes. Seeing what other imaginative costumes others chose and going door-to-door “Trick or Treating” with friends.
Inevitably rumors would spread through the crisp night air about a certain house giving out whole candy bars. Or someone in our group would suggest we go to an apartment complex and clean-up with how much candy we could get.
With COVID-19, social distancing and tough economic times, trick-or-treating has really lost its momentum. It makes me sad to know so many kids will miss the opportunity to experience those magical kid moments that I had.
Here’s the good news. Aside from COVID-19 and social distancing subsiding, there a few notable places in Roseburg that give kids a chance to trick-or-treat. Roseburg Fright Club, The Elks Lodge and Kamper Korner RV are a few that comes to mind.
The Elks Lodge will have a haunted house for a few days.
Kamper Korner RV at 7700 Highway 99 North, just south of Wilbur, will have several RV trailers decorated and set up to give out tons of candy. In addition, they will offer a kid-friendly haunted house experience. Best of all, it’s free.
This is the second year they’ve done this. And although they have all of their inventory on the lot, there are no salespeople trying to sell an RV to the Halloween visitors.
Owner Troy Finfrock says “it’s our small way to give back to the community that has give so much to us over the years. We want to provide a safe, friendly experience enjoyed by the entire family.”
Come out and join the party. It’s going to be spook-tac-ular!
Paul Hemphill welcomes questions about this article, ideas for future articles or solutions for where to consign, rent or buy RVs. He can be reached at RVcornerNRtoday@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.