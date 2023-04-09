Cold and rainy weather understandably slows us down but the needs of our community don’t stop. Check out the following agencies that need your help and let your heart guide you.
Mercy Hospice is looking for compassionate men or women 16 years or older to visit those in their care and offer a bit of respite for their caregivers. Volunteers are trained and pick the time and day they wish to serve. Call Anita at Mercy Hospice, 541-677-2384.
Amedisys Hospice Care also needs compassionate volunteers. Both men and women are welcome. Contact Joannie at 541-440-2583 for more information.
Mercy Hospital is looking for:
- volunteer musicians to play their instrument in the lobby and waiting room areas of the hospital. Music to Heal volunteers provide a warm, comforting, friendly and calm atmosphere with instrumental music for patients, families and staff in hospital common areas. Musicians will need to supply their own instrument.
- volunteers for the Healthy Kids (HKOP) outreach dental program. The outreach program travels to area elementary and middle schools and offers educational classes and dental services to kids. Volunteers need to walk kids from their classroom to the dental van and back and also assist with the dental education lab as needed. This volunteer shift will be for about six to seven hours per day and very active, with lots of walking.
- Inf
ormation Desk volunteers to welcome patients and direct them or escort them as well as visitors within the hospital, afternoon shifts are from noon-4 p.m.
- clerical support is needed in all departments.
If you are interested in helping call volunteer services at 541-677-1253 or apply at bit.ly/3aEK8l5.
Roseburg, Peace at Home is an organization dedicated to a community free from family violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking through empowerment, support and education. It is seeking volunteers with the desire to help change lives.
Certified Core Advocate training is being held from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 15 and 29. Coffee, snacks and lunch will be provided. For more information contact Crystal at crystal@peaceathome.com or 541-670-5671 to get registered.
The Oregon Public Guardian Program needs volunteers to serve as advocates protecting the rights of individuals living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult foster care, and memory care. Volunteers visit with residents to hear concerns, investigate complaints, and help resolve care issues.
Training and support is provided and requires a four hour per week commitment. Next meet and greet meeting is June 1 from 1-2 p.m. Training dates are: June 6, 8, 13, 15, 20 and 22 from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Cut off to apply is May 24. To learn more visit oltco.org or call Julie at 971-600-6149.
Roseburg Senior Center needs:
- Thriftique shop volunteers with retail experience as well as volunteers to stock and work the cash register one day a week from noon to 3 p.m. The center needs a facilities maintenance manager
- a bookkeeper familiar with QuickBooks
- a driver for the
- activities bus
- volunteers with cooking skills for the kitchen
- front desk and kitchen reception staff
v
- olunteers for the Bingo sessions and an individual to run a daytime Bingo session (one day a week or twice a month or monthly, schedule to be determined) on a regular basis.
For details call the senior center at 541-671-2634 or stop by and check it out at 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is in desperate need of volunteers for:
- Morning cattery care. Shifts available daily from 9 a.m.-noon. Training available as needed during shifts.
- Morning dog kennel care helpers are most needed on Mondays. Shifts are daily from 9 a.m.-noon. Training available as needed during shifts.
- Dog walking volunteer shifts available daily at your convenience. All new volunteers are required to take dog walking class. Next classes are Saturday, April 15 and Tuesday, April 18.
- La
undry help is needed daily throughout the day. Training available as needed and instructions posted on machine.
Visit savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org for more information on these and other opportunities and to sign up. If you do not have access to the Internet please call Nicole at 541-672-3907 and choose the extension for volunteering.
Douglas County Senior Services Meals on Wheels needs drivers and backup drivers on Tuesday and Thursday at all dining sites. Mileage reimbursement is available.
Reedsport needs three kitchen helpers and servers; Sutherlin needs two dining helpers; Yoncalla needs two kitchen helpers; Glendale and Glide each need a kitchen helper; Riddle needs a greeter/server.
If you can fill any of these needs call Darla at 541-440-3549.
