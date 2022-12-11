Christmas is the season of giving, when most of us empty our wallets. Time is the greatest gift we can give and it does not come from our wallet — it comes from our heart.
Finding time for others in this busy season may be difficult but it is much needed. Check these places that need your help and fill your heart without emptying your wallet.
Mercy Hospital is looking for:
- Volunteer musicians to play their instrument in the lobby and waiting room areas of the hospital. Music to Heal volunteers provide a warm, comforting, friendly and calm atmosphere with instrumental music for patient, families and staff in hospital common areas. Musicians will need to supply their own in instrument.
- Volunteer for the Healthy Kids outreach dental program. The program travels to area elementary and middle schools and offers educational classes and dental services to kids. Volunteers need to walk kids from their classroom to the dental van and back and also assist with the dental education lab as needed. This volunteer shift will be for about six to seven hours per day and very active, with lots of walking.
- Information Desk volunteers to welcome patients and direct or escort them as well as visitors within the hospital.
- Discharge volunteer to take discharged patients in wheelchair to their vehicles and escort patients to and from Cardiac Rehab and Day Surgery.
- ER support services volunteers whose duties involve direct interaction with staff, physician, patient, visitors and community members. The volunteer will assist the emergency department by providing comfort to patients and families assist staff and stock supplies.
- Gift Shop sales assistant must be able to process cash, credit card and payroll deduction sales, prior sales experience is recommended; clerical support volunteers in various departments.
If you are interested in helping, call volunteer services at 541-677-1253 or apply at bit.ly/3aEK8l5.
Mercy Hospice is looking for compassionate people 16 years or older to visit those in their care and offer a bit of respite for their caregivers. Call Anita at Mercy Hospice: 541-464-5462.
Amedisys Hospice Care also needs compassionate volunteers. Both men and women are welcome. Contact Joannie at Amedisys for more information: 541-440-2583.
Peace at Home Advocacy Center is seeking dedicated volunteers. The nonprofit, dedicated to a community free from family violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking, has served Douglas County since 1978.
From working with clients to helping with remodels, there is a place for everyone to utilize their skills. Full training is provided and can be done online.
Volunteers and sponsors are also needed for the annual fundraising gala, EMPOWER — Dance and Vocals Performance 2023 scheduled on Feb. 11, 2023. You can become a sponsor by going to peaceathomedance.com.
For details contact Crystal, Volunteer and Resource Coordinator, at 541-670-5671 or via email at crystal@peaceathome.com.
Oregon Ombudsman Program is looking for volunteers to serve as advocates for residents of long-term care in Douglas County. Volunteers help protect the rights of individuals living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult foster care and memory care.
Ombudsmen volunteers visit with residents to hear concerns, investigate complaints and help resolve care issues. A four hour per week commitment is required.
Training and support is provided. Training sessions are scheduled on Jan. 24, 25, 31 and Feb. 2, 7, 9 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
Application cut off is Jan. 11. For more information contact Julie, Volunteer Recruitment Specialist, at the Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, 971- 600-6149 or visit oltco.org.
Douglas County Senior Services needs volunteers at the following dining sites:
- Winston, Riddle, Sutherlin, Reedsport and Glendale need meals-on-wheels drivers and back up drivers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mileage reimbursement if available.
- Winston, Sutherlin and Reedsport need kitchen helpers on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
If you can fill any of these requests, please call Darla at 541-440-3549.
Friendly Kitchen packs and delivers home cooked hot meals to shut-ins within the Roseburg City limits. Kitchen volunteers are needed to package the meals and drivers to deliver them. Interested? Call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org.
Roseburg Senior Center is in need of:
- a facilities maintenance manager
- a bookkeeper familiar with QuickBooks
- a driver for the activities bus
- kitchen volunteers with cooking skills
- front desk and kitchen desk reception staff
- Bingo session volunteers
- an individual to run a daytime Bingo session (one day a week or two times a month or monthly-schedule to be determined) on a regular basis.
Also needed are sorters and clerks at the Thrift Shop. Call 541-671-2634 or stop by and check out the center at 1614 SE Stephens.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter is looking for Morning Cat and Dog care givers; helpers to field phone calls; adoption hosts; help with animal transport; volunteers for offsite events such as the mobile pet food bank on first Saturday and third Wednesday of every month.
Visit savinggraceadoptioncenter.org for more information. Or, call Nicole at 541-672-3907 and choose the extension for volunteering.
