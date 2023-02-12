The Oregon Department of Education’s data shows children lost ground in math and reading because of the pandemic. SMART, a personalized reading program, is addressing that need by ramping up its services in the area.
Volunteers are now needed for hour-long weekly reading sessions or as site coordinators to dedicate two to eight hours per week to oversee and implement the weekly reading sessions. Call Kris at 541-672-6477 for more information.
Other volunteer opportunities include the following:
The Oregon Public Guardian Program is seeking volunteer public guardians to donate eight to 16 hours per month to ensure that vulnerable adults in their community can have their wishes honored while remaining free of harm. Upcoming virtual training in early March (dates to be determined by trainee availability). To learn more and apply, visit oltco.org or call Julie at 971-600-6149.
Friendly Kitchen has a new home in the UCC cafeteria, where it serves breakfast and lunch to students, but its primary purpose is packing and delivering home cooked hot meals to shut-ins within the Roseburg city limits. Volunteers are needed to package the meals and drivers to deliver them. Call their new phone 541-541-440-7870 or email info@friendlykitchen.org.
Douglas County Senior Services needs Meal on Wheels drivers and back up drivers Tuesday and Thursday in Glendale, Glide, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston and Yoncalla. Mileage reimbursement is provided. Kitchen helpers are needed in Yoncalla, Glide and Reedsport; Servers are needed in Glide, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin and Yoncalla; Greeters are needed in Riddle and Yoncalla. If you can fill any of these requests, call Darla at 541-440-3549.
Roseburg Senior Center is in need of:
- a facilities maintenance
- manager
- a bookkeeper familiar with
- QuickBooks
- a driver for the activities bus
- volunteers with cooking
- skills for the kitchen
front desk reception and kitchen desk reception staff
Call the center at 541-671-2634 or stop by 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Mercy Hospice is looking for compassionate men or women 16 years or older to visit those in their care and offer a bit of respite for their caregivers. Volunteers are trained and pick the time and day they wish to serve. Call Anita at Mercy Hospice, 541-464-5462.
Mercy Hospital is looking for:
- volunteer musicians to play their own instrument in the lobby and waiting room areas of the hospital. Music to Heal volunteers provide a warm, comforting, friendly and calm atmosphere with instrumental music for patient, families and staff in hospital common areas
- volunteers for the Healthy Kids outreach dental program. The outreach program travels to area schools and offers educational classes and dental services to kids. Volunteers need to walk kids from their classroom to the dental van and back and also assist with the dental education lab as needed. This volunteer shift will be for about six to seven hours per day and very active, with lots of walking
- Information Desk volunteers to welcome patients and direct them or escort them as well as visitors within the hospital, afternoon shifts are from 12-4 p.m. weekdays or weekends
- clerical support is needed in all departments.
Interested? Call volunteer services at 541-677-1253 or apply at bit.ly/3aEK8l5.
Saving Grace Shelter is looking for volunteers:
- Morning dog kennel care. Shifts available every day from 9 a.m.-noon. Helped needed especially on Mondays. Training available as needed during shifts
- Landscaping/maintenance person for inside and out. Shifts determined by volunteer’s availability and the shelter needs. There are occasional work party days. Twenty volunteers needed for indoor maintenance day on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Training available as needed during shifts
- Dog walkers, shifts available daily. All new volunteers are required to take our dog walking class with kennel staff prior to signing up for dog walking shifts. Dog walking classes are held every other Saturday and Tuesday at 10 a.m.
- Morning cattery care shifts daily from 9 a.m.-noon. Training available as needed during shifts.
Visit savinggraceadoptioncenter.org or call Nicole at 541-672-3907 and choose the extension for volunteering.
Peace at Home Advocacy Center is seeking volunteers. The nonprofit is dedicated to a community free from family violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking, and has been serving Douglas County since 1978.
From working with clients to helping with remodels, there is a place for everyone to utilize their skills. Full training is provided and can be done online. Contact Crystal: 541-670-5671 or crystal@peaceathome.com.
