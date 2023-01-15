If your New Year’s resolution motivates you to volunteer find a spot in one of needs listed below.
The senior center’s conflict has been resolved and they’re open for business but in need of volunteers to continue serving seniors.
Roseburg Senior Center needs a facilities maintenance manager; a bookkeeper familiar with QuickBooks; a driver for the activities bus; volunteers with cooking skills for the kitchen; front desk reception and kitchen desk reception staff; volunteers for the Bingo sessions and an individual to run a daytime Bingo session (one day a week, two times a month or monthly; schedule to be determined) on a regular basis. Also needed are sorters and clerks at the Thrift Shop.
For details, call 541-671-2634 or stop by and check it out at 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Brookdale is looking for a volunteer to call Bingo on Thursdays from 2:30-3 p.m. and a person to bring their friendly dog for pet time with the seniors on Saturday. If this call touches your heart, call Sandra, Tuesday through Saturday at 541-464-5600.
Mercy Hospice is looking for compassionate men or women 16 years or older to visit those in their care and offer a bit of respite for their caregivers. Volunteers are trained and pick the time/day they wish to serve. Call Anita at Mercy Hospice, 541-464-5462.
Amedisys Hospice Care also needs compassionate volunteers. Both men and women are welcome. Contact Joannie at Amedisys: 541-440-2583.
Oregon Ombudsman Program is looking for volunteers to serve as advocates for long-term care residents in Douglas County. Volunteers help protect the rights of individuals living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult foster care and memory care.
Ombudsmen volunteers visit with residents to hear concerns, investigate complaints and help resolve care issues. A four hour per week commitment is required. Training and support are provided. Training sessions are Jan. 24, 25, 31 and Feb. 2, 7, 9 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 pm.
Contact Julie, Volunteer Recruitment Specialist, at the Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, 971-600-6149 or visit oltco.org.
Douglas County Senior Services needs volunteers at the following dining sites:
- Glide, Winston, Riddle, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Reedsport and Glendale need meals-on-wheels drivers and back up drivers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mileage reimbursement is available.
- S
utherlin, Glide, and Reedsport need kitchen helpers on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Yoncalla needs kitchen help on Friday only.
- Greeters are needed in Riddle and Yoncalla.
Call Darla at 541-440-3549 for more information.
Peace at Home Advocacy Center is seeking volunteers. The nonprofit is dedicated to a community free from family violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking, and has been serving Douglas County since 1978.
From working with clients to helping with remodels, there is a place for everyone to utilize their skills. Full training is provided and can be done online.
Volunteers and sponsors are also needed for the annual fundraising gala, EMPOWER — Dance and Vocals Performance 2023 scheduled for Feb. 11. You can become a sponsor by going to peaceathomedance.com.
For details contact Crystal, volunteer and resource coordinator, at 541-670-5671 or crystal@peaceathome.com.
Mercy Hospital is looking for:
- Volunteer musicians to play their instrument in the lobby and waiting room areas of the hospital. Music to Heal volunteers provide a warm, comforting, friendly and calm atmosphere with instrumental music for patient, families and staff in hospital common areas. Musicians will need to supply their own in instrument.
- V
olunteers for the Healthy Kids outreach dental program. The outreach program travels to area elementary and middle schools and offers educational classes and dental services to kids. Volunteers need to walk kids from their classroom to the dental van and back and also assist with the dental education lab as needed. This volunteer shift will be for about six to seven hours per day and very active, with lots of walking.
- Inf
ormation desk volunteers to welcome patients and direct them or escort them as well as visitors within the hospital, afternoon shifts are from 12-4 p.m. weekdays or weekends.
- Clerical support is needed in all departments.
If you are interested in helping call volunteer services at 541-677-1253 or apply at bit.ly/3aEK8l5.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter is looking for:
- Volunteers to take dogs out on walks around the property Monday-Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.; dog walking class required for all new volunteers.
- Volunteers for morning feeding and cleaning for cats and dogs, every day, from 9 a.m-noon. Training provided for first few shifts, volunteers assist each team with morning feedings and cleanings to make sure every animal has a clean kennel/cage and fresh food and water
- Maintenance and groundskeeping volunteers on call and on Monday mornings; training provided during shifts.
- A
- doption hosts are needed on Tuesday-Saturday, 12-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m.; training provided for first few shifts.
- Volunteers to help customer service answer questions, match adopters with animals.
- Photographer, to take photos of adoptable animals for the website and photograph off-site events as needed, days and times vary depending
- on availability.
- Laundry helper is needed every day, shifts vary, training provided as needed.
Visit savinggraceadoptioncenter.org for more information, or call Nicole at 541-672-3907 and choose the extension for volunteering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.