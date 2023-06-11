Hot weather ahead and the Roseburg Senior Center is already preparing to open its cooling center. Volunteers will be needed on the days the center opens up for that life-saving service.
Volunteers are needed in other areas every day. Listed below are areas where you can be of service:
T
- hriftique Thrift store needs volunteers to stock items, sort donations and general office help
- a facilities maintenance manager
- a bookkeeper familiar with QuickBooks
- a driver for the activities bus
- volunteers with cooking skills for the kitchen
- front desk and kitchen reception staff;
for the Bingo sessions
- an individual to run a daytime Bingo session (one day a week, twice a month or monthly, schedule to be determined) on a regular basis.
For details call the Roseburg Senior Center at 541-671-2634.
Friendly Kitchen/Meals-on-Wheels prepares and delivers hot, nutritional meals to meet that need for seniors over age 60 and disabled adults within the Roseburg city limits. It is now in critical need of volunteer drivers and kitchen helpers.
Help is needed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Both permanent and substitute position are available. Meals are cooked on the Umpqua Community College campus.
If you can lend a hand, call Casey at 541-440-7870 or apply at friendlykitchen.org.
Douglas County Services needs:
- meals-on-wheels back-up drivers on Tuesday and Thursday in Glendale, Glide, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston and Reedsport
- Kitchen helpers are needed on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Glendale, Glide and Reedsport
- Servers and dining site helpers are needed in Sutherlin, Winston and Riddle
- Riddle also needs a greeter.
Call Darla for more information at 541-440-3549.
Mercy Hospital is looking for:
volunteer musicians to play their instrument in the lobby and waiting room areas of the hospital. Music to Heal volunteers provide a warm, comforting, friendly and calm atmosphere with instrumental music for patients, families and staff in hospital common areas. Musicians will need to supply their own instrument
- Information Desk volunteers to welcome patients and direct them or escort them as well as visitors within the hospital, afternoon shifts are from 12 -4 p.m. weekdays or weekends
clerical support is needed in all departments.
If you are interested in helping call volunteer services at 541-677-1253 or apply at bit.ly/3aEK8l5.
Mercy Hospice is looking for compassionate men or women 16 years or older to visit those in their care and offer a bit of respite for their caregivers. Volunteers are trained and pick the time and day they wish to serve. Call Anita at Mercy Hospice, 541-677-2384.
Amedisys Hospice Care also needs compassionate volunteers Both men and women are welcome. Contact Joannie at Amedisys, 541-440-2583, for more information.
Peace at Home is an organization dedicated to a community free from family violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking through empowerment, support and education. It is seeking volunteers for various projects such as planting a garden, teaching a class, facilitating a support group or even cooking a meal for the residents at the shelter. Please call Crystal at 541-670-5671 or email her at crystal@peaceathome.com for further information.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter is in desperate need of volunteers for:
- Morning cattery care, especially regular help on Monday and Sunday but shifts are available daily from 9 a.m.-noon. Training available as needed during shifts
- Morning dog kennel care, shifts available every day from 9 a.m.-noon. Training available as needed during shifts
- Dog walking shifts available daily at your convenience. All new volunteers are required to take a dog walking class. Dog walking classes are held weekly, rotating every other Saturday and Tuesday at 10 a.m. Next classes are Saturday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 20
- Laundry shifts available daily throughout the day. Training available as needed and instructions posted on machines
- Landscaping/Maintenance helper, experience and regular availability preferred, training is available.
Visit savinggraceadoptioncenter.org or call Nicole at 541-672-3907 and choose the extension for volunteering for more information on these and other opportunities and to sign up.
