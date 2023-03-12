Peace at Home is an organization dedicated to a community free from family violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking through empowerment, support and education. It is seeking volunteers with the desire to help change lives.
Certified Core Advocate training is being held from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April 15 and 29. Coffee, snacks and lunch will be provided. Contact Crystal at crystal@peaceathome.com or 541-670-5671 to get registered.
Mercy Hospice is looking for compassionate men or women 16 years or older to visit those in their care and offer a bit of respite for their caregivers. Volunteers are trained and pick the time and day they wish to serve. Call Anita at Mercy Hospice, 541-677-2384.
Amedisys Hospice Care also needs compassionate volunteers; both men and women are welcome. Contact Joannie at Amedisys, 541-440-2583 for more information.
Brookdale Memory Care is looking for a volunteer to call Bingo on Thursdays from 2:30-3 p.m. and a person to bring their friendly dog for Pet Time with the seniors on Saturday. If this call touches your heart, call Sandra, Tuesday-Saturday at 541-464-5600.
Mercy Hospital is looking for:
- Volunteer musicians to play their instrument in the lobby and waiting room areas of the hospital. Music to Heal volunteers provide a warm, comforting, friendly and calm atmosphere with instrumental music for patient, families and staff in hospital common areas. Musicians will need to supply their own instrument.
- Volunteers for the Healthy Kids outreach dental program. The outreach program travels to area elementary and middle schools and offers educational classes and dental services to kids. Volunteers need to walk kids from their classroom to the dental van and back and also assist with the dental education lab as needed. This volunteer shift will be for about six to seven hours per day and very active, with lots of walking.
- Information desk volunteers to welcome patients and direct them or escort them as well as visitors within the hospital, afternoon shifts are from 12-4 p.m. weekdays or weekends; and clerical support is needed in all departments.
If you are interested in helping call volunteer services at 541-677-1253 or apply at bit.ly/3aEK8l5
Roseburg Senior Center needs:
- Volunteers with retail experience in its Thriftique shop which is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- A facilities maintenance manager
- A bookkeeper familiar with QuickBooks
- A driver for the activities bus; volunteers with cooking skills for the kitchen; front desk reception and kitchen desk reception staff
- Volunteers for the bingo sessions and an individual to run a daytime Bingo session (one day a week, two times a month or monthly-schedule to be determined) on a regular basis.
For details call Roseburg Senior Center at 541-671-2634 or stop by and check it out at 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg.
SMART, a personalized reading program for children, needs volunteers as readers paired with the same child or classroom for hour-long weekly reading sessions or as site coordinators to dedicate two to eight hours per week to oversee and implement the weekly reading sessions, If you want to help call Kris at 541-672-6477 for more information.
The Oregon Public Guardian Program needs volunteers to serve as advocates protecting the rights of individuals living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult foster care and memory care.
Volunteers visit with residents to hear concerns, investigate complaints and help resolve care issues. Training and support is provided and requires a four hour per week commitment.
Next training is scheduled in May. To learn more, visit oltco.org or call Julie at 971-600-6149.
Saving Grace Shelter is looking for volunteers as follows:
- Morning dog kennel care shifts available every day from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Help needed especially on Mondays. Training available as needed during shifts.
- Dog walking shifts available daily at your convenience. New volunteers are required to take a dog walking class. Dog walking classes are held weekly, rotating every other Saturday and Tuesday at 10 a.m. Next class is Tuesday at 10 a.m.
- Morning cattery care shifts available daily from 9 a.m.-noon. Training available as needed during shifts.
- Laundry shifts available daily throughout the day. Training available as needed and instructions posted on machines.
Visit savinggrace adoptioncenter.org for more information on these and other opportunities and to sign up. If you do not have access to the internet please call Nicole at 541-672-3907 and choose the extension for volunteering.
