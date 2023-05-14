Shopping for groceries and cooking our own meals is something we can take for granted. But there are shut-ins and disabled folks in our community that are not so lucky. Friendly Kitchen/Meals-on-Wheels prepares and delivers hot, nutritional meals to meet that need for seniors over age 60 and disabled adults within the Roseburg city limits.
It is now in critical need of volunteer drivers and kitchen helpers. Help is needed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Both permanent and substitute position are available. Meals are cooked on the UCC campus. If you can lend a hand call Casey at 541-440-7870 or apply at friendlykitchen.org.
Douglas County Senior Services serves congregate meals at seven dining sites and has meals-on-wheels delivery in outlying communities. They are in need of drivers in Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Winston, Riddle, Reedsport and Glendale on Tuesday and Friday. Mileage reimbursement is available.
On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, kitchen helpers are needed at Glide, Glendale, Reedsport and Yoncalla and Riddle needs a greeter/server. Both Sutherlin and Winston need dishwashers and dining site helpers. If you are willing to help with any of these needs or want more information call Darla at 541-440-3549.
Mercy Hospital is looking for:
- volunteer musicians to play their instrument in the lobby and waiting room areas of the hospital. Music to Heal volunteers provide a warm, comforting, friendly and calm atmosphere with instrumental music for patients, families and staff in hospital common areas. Musicians will need to supply their own instrument
- volunteers for the Healthy Kids (HPOPP) outreach dental program. The outreach program travels to area elementary and middle schools and offers educational classes and dental services to kids. Volunteers need to walk kids from their classroom to the dental van and back and also assist with the dental education lab as needed. This volunteer shift will be for about six to seven hours per day and very active, with lots of walking
- Information desk volunteers to welcome patients and direct them or escort them as well as visitors within the hospital, afternoon shifts are from 12-4 p.m. weekdays or weekends
- clerical support is needed in all departments.
If you are interested in helping call volunteer services at 541-677-1253 or apply at bit.ly/3aEK8l5.
Roseburg Senior Center needs:
- Thriftique shop volunteers with retail experience as well as volunteers to stock and work the cash register one day a week from noon-3 p.m.
- a facilities maintenance manager
- a bookkeeper familiar with QuickBooks
- a
- driver for the activities bus
- volunteers with cooking skills for the kitchen
- front desk and kitchen reception staff
- volunteers for the Bingo sessions and an individual to run a daytime Bingo session (one day a week, twice a month or monthly, schedule to be determined) on a regular basis.
For details call Senior Center at 541-671-2634 or stop by and check it out at 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Mercy Hospice is looking for compassionate men or women 16 years or older to visit those in their care and offer a bit of respite for their caregivers. Volunteers are trained and pick the time and day they wish to serve. Call Anita at Mercy Hospice, 541-677-2384.
Amedisys Hospice Care also needs compassionate volunteers. Both men and women are welcome. Contact Joannie at 541-440-2583 for more information.
Roseburg’s Peace at Home is an organization dedicated to a community free from family violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking through empowerment, support and education. It is seeking volunteers for various projects such as planting a garden, teaching a class, facilitating a support group or even cooking a meal for the residents at the shelter. Please call Crystal at 541-670-5671 or email crystal@peaceathome.com for further information.
Long Term Care Ombudsman program needs volunteers to serve as advocates for residents living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult foster care, and memory care. Volunteers visit with residents to hear concerns, investigate complaints, and help resolve care issues.
A four hour per week commitment is required and training and support is provided. Next training sessions are: Meet and Greet on June 1, 1-2 p.m.; Training on June 6, 8, 13, 15, 20 and 22 from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Cutoff to apply is May 24. To learn more, visit oltco.org or call Julie at 971-600-6149.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter is in desperate need of volunteers for:
- Morning cattery care, shifts available daily from 9 a.m.-noon. Training available as needed during shifts; Morning dog kennel care, shifts available every day from 9 a.m.-noon especially on Mondays. Training available as needed during shifts
- Do
g walking shifts available daily at your convenience. All new volunteers are required to take a dog walking class. Dog walking classes are held weekly, rotating every other Saturday and Tuesday at 10 a.m.
- Laundry shifts available daily throughout the day. Training available as needed and instructions posted on machines.
Visit savinggraceadoptioncenter.org or call Nicole at 541-672-3907 and choose the extension for volunteering for more information on these and other opportunities and to sign up.
