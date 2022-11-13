Roseburg Senior Center is a gem whose purpose is serving all seniors in our area offering low cost meals, social activities and even tours. All this happens thanks to volunteers.
Anyone over age 18 can lend a hand in these areas: Kitchen helpers; kitchen and front desk reception helpers; bingo session helper once a week; driver for activities bus; bookkeeper; facilities maintenance manager; and sorters and clerks for the thrift shop. For details call Senior Center at 541-671-2634 or stop by and check it out at 1614 SE Stephens.
Douglas County Senior Services needs volunteers at the following dining sites:
- Winston, Riddle, Reedsport and Glide need meals-on-wheels drivers and back up drivers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mileage reimbursement, if available.
- Winston, Sutherlin and Reedsport need kitchen helpers on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Winston and Riddle need desk greeters on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If you can fill any of these requests, please call Darla at 541-440-3549.
Friendly Kitchen packs and delivers home cooked hot meals to shut-ins within the Roseburg City limits. It needs kitchen volunteers to package the meals and drivers to deliver them. To volunteer or get more information, call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org.
Mercy Hospice and Amedisys Hospice Care are both in need of compassionate volunteers to visit those in their care. Both men and women are welcome. Call Anita at Mercy Hospice, 541-464-5462 or Joannie at Amedisys, 541-440-2583 for more information.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter is looking for dog walkers every day from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to take dogs on the trail that goes throughout the property and to the play yard where the dogs can run free. Dog walkers must take a short orientation; morning cat and dog kennel cleaners; laundry helpers and groundskeeping and maintenance volunteer. Visit savinggraceadoptioncenter.org for more information on these and other opportunities and to sign up. If you do not have access to the internet, please call 541-672-3907 and choose the extension for volunteering.
Mercy Hospital is looking for volunteer musicians to play instrument in the lobby and waiting room areas of the hospital. Music to Heal volunteers provide a warm, comforting, friendly and calm atmosphere with instrumental music for patient, families and staff in hospital common areas. Musicians will need to supply their own in instrument.
Volunteers are also needed for the Healthy Kids outreach dental program. The outreach program travels to area elementary and middle schools and offers educational classes and dental services to kids. Volunteers need to walk kids from their classroom to the dental van and back, and also assist with the dental education lab as needed. This volunteer shift will be for about 6 to 7 hours per day and very active, with lots of walking.
Information desk volunteers are also needed to welcome patients and direct them or escort them as well as visitors within the hospital; discharge volunteer to take discharged patients in wheelchair to their vehicles and escort patients to and from Cardiac Rehab and Day Surgery; ER support services volunteers whose duties involve direct interaction with staff, physician, patient, visitors and community members. The volunteer will assist the emergency department by providing comfort to patients and families assist staff and stock supplies; Gift Shop sales assistant must be able to process cash, credit card and payroll deduction sales, prior sales experience is recommended; clerical support volunteers in various departments.
If you are interested in volunteering at Mercy, call volunteer services at 541-677-1253 or apply at online: chimercyhealth.com/patients-visitors/volunteer/volunteer-application.
Peace at Home, a nonprofit organization committed to helping victims of abuse in all its forms, is looking for volunteers in various areas, including but not limited to assisting with the court and restraining order process; answering the crisis line; office support, maintenance, client advocates, cooking, cleaning, gardening and help with the annual fundraiser. Volunteers are offered 40+ hours of training. If this need touches your heart stop by at 1202 SE Douglas Ave. any weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or contact Crystal at 541-670-7677 or email crystal@peaceathome.com.
