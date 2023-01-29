EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in April 1992. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Julio Ledo is in his 60s. He is trim, muscular and looks the picture of health. Like most men his age, he watches what he eats, makes sure he has plenty of exercise and gets to the doctor for checkups.
At his last checkup, a nurse, surprised by the low cholesterol reading for a man of his age, asked him how he managed such a feat. His reply?
“I eat beef and drink wine every day,” he told her.
Therein lies Ledo’s message. He believes the beef industry, of which he is a part, and the wine industry should lock arms in a promotion to market their products.
Since Ledo is a cattleman, one might think that was just his “commercial” for his industry. Not so, says Ledo. He believes the beef industry has received an undeserved black eye when in fact, it is the whole American diet that has caused cholesterol problems.
He pointed out that while waiting for his car to be serviced at a car dealership, he noticed young secretaries gobbling up deep-fried corn chips and guzzling colas as early as 8:30 a.m. “Look around you,” he says, “People are fat and flabby. They didn’t get that way by eating beef.”
Ledo says his theory about having a healthy diet by combining wine with meals was proven out recently when “60 Minutes” TV show did a segment claiming the heart disease rate in France was much lower than in the U.S. as the result of the French cultural habit of drinking red wine with meals. The theory is that red wine will get the fat out of your arteries.
Ledo believes this is true. True or not, after the show was aired, U.S. red wine sales went through the roof.
Cheryl Bell, corporate nutritionist for Safeway Stores, said red wine sales at all Safeway stores were up remarkably. Dr. Peter Gott, who writes a syndicated medical column, also acknowledged drinking red wine as beneficial in lowering cholesterol.
A Harvard University medical study involving 44,000 men found those who drink light to moderate amounts of alcohol had a 25-40% lower chance of developing heart disease. A Cornell University study said it was the chemical called resveratrol in red wine grapes that is responsible for this effect.
One of Dr. Gott’s readers chastised him for not mentioning that the mere eating of red grapes and drinking of grape juice made from red grapes was beneficial and a logical substitute for the teetotaler. It is from the same resveratrol in the grapes, the reader contended.
Some scientists believe it is the alcohol in wine that does the work by raising the levels of high-density lipoprotein, the so-called good cholesterol, which helps rid the body of the accumulated fat in the arteries.
Ledo says he doesn’t need all that scientific data to convince him that wine is a healthy alternative. He is Argentine by birth and says he has drunk wine with meals all his life.
“I don’t believe that only red wine has this magic effect,” he says. “Any wine would do the same. I like red wine with dinner, but I also like a white wine. It is just common sense to understand that wine helps with the digestion and in doing so it must help the body deal with the foods it has consumed.”
So why not combine Beef Check-Off money with Wine Council funds in promoting two agricultural products, Ledo says. It would be nice, he believes, if a complimentary glass of wine was provided each time someone ordered beef in a restaurant.
