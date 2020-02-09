Keeping guns and knives the focus of the Roseburg Gun & Knife Show has been part of its success.
Del Applegarth, the organizer of the semi-annual event hosted by the Roseburg Rod & Gun Club, said at least 90% of the tables by vendors have to be dedicated to guns and knives.
“We don’t allow any junk,” he said.
That doesn’t mean that there are only guns and knives, as there were booths set up for concealed-weapon handbags, tasers, pepper spray, leather holsters, belts and ammunition.
Students from Umpqua Valley Christian School helped set up the booths on Friday and will also be helping with teardown Sunday afternoon.
There are at least 250 booths at the event this weekend, with Applegarth turning away some vendors due to the capacity of the space.
Those vendors and the ones who did attend will be asked to fill out applications in June for the Gun & Knife Show in September.
The Roseburg Gun & Knife Show will continue Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Admission is $7 and children 12 and under are free.
